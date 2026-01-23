After nearly 80 years of membership, President Trump just delivered a massive win for America by withdrawing from the United Nations’ eugenics node in the World Health Organization (WHO), which is nothing more than a murderous depopulation agency hellbent on injecting humanity with deadly vaccines, while imposing never-ending “emergency” tyrannies on the planet.

The NWO globopedo cabal’s favorite sociopathic errand boy Bill Gates has been money laundering all of the black ops “nonprofit” illicit gains into the WHO for many years, and he personally selected a Marxist war criminal terrorist and CCP asset in Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus to run this public “health” agency: neither of these men are doctors, but both happen to be mass murderers.

TODAY: Donald Trump officially withdraws the United States from the World Health Organization



Official Testimony Bill Gates was behind the World Health Organization global power grab



The WHO also involved in “WHO sex crime scandal, where 83 WHO staff has sexually exploited girls and women — including rape — victims as young as 13”



“Gates bought the WHO, and they now recommend his products. It is that simple. WHO's current sugar daddy is Bill Gates, who has made billions out of his investment in the same vaccines that WHO promotes.”



This official testimony is CRAZY



Bill Gates must face charges for Crimes Against Humanity Source

More from the Mockingbird MSM outlet The Hill:

President Trump initiated the removal process in an executive order on Jan. 20, 2025, the first day of his second term. He cited the organization’s alleged “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic” and “other global health crises.” [2SG: President Trump must finally admit that his Operation Warp Speed was a terrible mistake that cost many lives and destroyed the economy.] The president also complained of “unfairly onerous payments” paid by the U.S. as part of its membership in the international organization. The WHO is funded through voluntary donations and its member states’ dues, which vary based on each country’s population size and wealth. The executive order contained directions to pause all U.S. funds to the WHO, reassign American contractors working for the organization and seek out other health organizations the U.S. could join instead. [2SG: better to just put an end to all of these “health” agencies once and for all.] In a press conference earlier this month, WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his “hope that the U.S. will reconsider its decision and rejoin” the organization. Ghebreyesus called the decision a “lose-lose” situation for both the U.S. and the “rest of the world.” [2SG: the decision is only “lose-lose-lose” because the UN does not get to impose its technocratic Agenda 21/2030 Great Reset on the world, their depopulation program will decelerate some now, and the Intelligence-Industrial Complex along with their various apparatchiks like Gates will have less money to launder.] “It’s not really the right decision, I want to say bluntly, because I believe that there are many things that are done through WHO that benefits the U.S., and only the WHO does, and especially the health security issues,” he said. “That’s why I say the U.S. cannot be safe without working with the WHO.” [2SG: except that Tedros is unable to name one thing done through the WHO that benefits anyone other than his transhumanist bioterrorist handlers.] […] However, the State Department said in a statement to NPR that the U.S. “will not be making any payments to the WHO before our withdrawal.” “The cost born by the U.S. taxpayer and U.S. economy after the WHO’s failure during the Covid pandemic — and since — has been too high as it is,” the department said.

Funding the WHO, just like the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” is just another instance of We the People being reduced to tax slaves paying for our own demises.

Thankfully, President Trump has put the kibosh on this dangerous WHO scam.

Do NOT comply.

