babbazee
5h

no one will be prosecuted

lots of rhetoric

lots of congressional hearings

no indictments

no trials

no accountibility

I am old, I have seen this over and over and over again

1 year has passed

bill gates fauci all of them will be tried for absolutely zero

Operation Warp Speed was a military operation

Hugh Petersen
6h

Trump’s all over the place. He touts Operation Warp Speed and says he gets the boosters and then he gets us out of the WHO. I would prefer him to be consistent.

