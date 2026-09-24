2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Sep 24

I have two answers to the problem. Go out side and enjoy the sun without over exposure and DO NOT USE sunscreen. Second install Vitamin D sun lights in your home to maintain your Vitamin D blood level above 50 ng's. A Jon Ott associate for years championed the idea of installing Vitamin Sun Lamps in our schools to keep our children healthy. Never caught on. Instead we vaccinate them to the nth degree.

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Veronica Moorman's avatar
Veronica Moorman
Sep 24

You say buy these bulbs while we still can...where can we find them to get them please

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