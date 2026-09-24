Under the “Biden” administration, the U.S. Department of Energy enforced a ban on the sale of incandescent light bulbs, which took effect on August 1, 2023. This move mandated the use of incredibly dangerous “energy-efficient” LED bulbs that happen to cause much biological harm under the guise of the “climate change” scam.

Another conspiracy theory becomes conspiracy fact:

Dr. Andrew Huberman just confirmed a “wild conspiracy theory” about incandescent lights and LED bulbs.



The long wavelengths found in incandescents increase your metabolism and “charge your mitochondria.”



Conversely, the LED bulbs that most of you have in your house are “causing disruptions in mitochondrial function.”



DR. ANDREW HUBERMAN: “Your mitochondria function better, you increase ATP production, your metabolism increases in the presence of red light, long wavelength light to the skin.”



“Shine long wavelength light on somebody, watch blood glucose levels in a blood glucose test, and it’s blunted.”



“Now, the LED lights that are commonly used now… that short wavelength light, in the absence of long wavelength light, has been shown to damage the mitochondria.”



“This used to be considered crazy. This was like chemtrail crazy, right?”



“But now we’re starting to see from animal studies and human studies, from Glenn Jeffreys and others, that people’s vision gets better when they get in front of an incandescent bulb once a day.”



“If they get sunlight, which also has long-wavelength light, your vision improves because of improvements in mitochondria.”



The Biden administration quietly pushed incandescents out of the market through aggressive energy regulations.



But you can still find them online today if you look hard enough.



If that health insight stood out to you, there’s a lot more where that came from. (See post below)



This page finds the moments they don’t want going viral, with captions that tell you exactly why they matter before you even hit play.



See why 2 million already follow: @VigilantFox Source

Metabolism, vision and cellular health are all negatively impacted, and now mass adoption of these LED lightbulbs are being equated to mass asbestos exposure:

🚨Paul Saladino warns LED exposure could be a health crisis on the scale of asbestos:



“These lights quite possibly are killing you.”



“When we use LED light on mice, we can watch the mitochondria generally go downhill.”



“We can’t see the flickering, but our brain, our eyes, and our nervous system can perceive it, and it’s very activating to our nervous system in a negative way.



“It can cause eye strain, headaches, migraines, anxiety.”



“You’ll see a slow-motion video of this and it really drives it home how crazy it is that we’re sitting under these lights all day long.” @paulsaladinomd @hubermanlab Source

Of course, in this reality inverted Neo-Marxist post-truth world there could never be any true cost savings to speak of:

Over in the EU and UK the very same draconian technocratic “energy” policies are being foisted on the genetically altered tax slaves as well, and a recent article in Wales Online titled, Warning to everyone who uses common lightbulbs over deadly illness, also equated LED bulbs to asbestos poisoning:

Energy saving bulbs could have serious health impacts LED lights could be “the new asbestos” for people exposed hours on end, leading scientists have warned. They fear prolonged exposure to LED lighting in homes, schools, offices or hospitals could raise the risk of diabetes and other metabolic disorders. Neuroscientist Professor Glen Jeffery described LED technology as a “clear and present public health emergency” comparable to the toxic building material asbestos which was widely used before its health risks were understood. Prof Jeffery and his University College London (UCL) colleague Dr Bob Fosbury fear prolonged exposure to LEDs may disrupt with the way cells generate energy. They advise people to spend more time outdoors in natural daylight every day. And they say families should use at least one conventional incandescent or halogen bulb in each room to restore some of the wavelengths missing from LED lighting. Prof Jeffery says the body can begin responding to exclusive LED lighting within minutes. But the concern about more serious health effects relates to repeated or prolonged exposure over time. Prof Jeffery explained that the issue is less about the number of LED bulbs in a room and more about how much of the day someone spends in an LED-dominated environment with little meaningful exposure to natural daylight or longer wavelengths. He says among the most at risk, for example, are office workers who in winter commute in darkness and spend most of the day under LEDs. Prof Jeffery said: “Exclusive LED lighting is detrimental in a matter of minutes. Your body will certainly respond within a few minutes and this becomes damaging. “The more serious health problems come with longer exposure, but people increasingly spend much of their time in environments deprived of natural sunlight and are therefore getting that exposure all the time.” He explained that LED bulbs produce relatively high levels of short-wavelength blue light while containing little or no near-infrared light, which scientists believe play a key role in keeping cells functioning properly. Conventional incandescent and halogen bulbs emit a much broader spectrum, including red and near-infrared wavelengths that are also found naturally in sunlight. Prof Jeffery says red and near-infrared light helps mitochondria – the structures inside cells that generate energy – function efficiently, while excessive exposure to short-wavelength blue light may impair them and contribute to disease. He and Dr Fosbury fear people who spend much of their lives indoors under LED lighting could experience a “chronic” form of light deficiency with potentially serious consequences for their health over many years. Speaking to The European, Prof Jeffery said: “LED lighting is damaging mitochondria and therefore there is no question it is also damaging systemic health. This is a clear and present public health emergency, comparable to asbestos, and we need to take action. “This area of research is slowly shaking out, but I feel confident enough to stick my neck out and say that it is bad, bad news.” The warning follows years of government initiatives to replace traditional light bulbs with LED ones because they use substantially less electricity and last longer. Most halogen bulbs for general household use were withdrawn from sale in Britain in 2021, by which point around two-thirds of bulbs sold were already LEDs. The Government previously estimated LEDs could use up to 80% less electricity than halogen alternatives and help cut carbon emissions by 1.26 million tonnes a year. But the UCL researchers argue that the drive for energy efficiency may have overlooked the biological role of wavelengths that contribute little to visible illumination. They explained that sunlight contains a broad spectrum of wavelengths, including red and near-infrared light, while incandescent and halogen bulbs also emitted substantial amounts of longer-wavelength radiation, much of it as heat. Their concerns are supported by a study by Prof Jeffery and fellow UCL researcher Dr Edward Barrett, published earlier this year in the journal Scientific Reports. The study tested whether supplementing an LED-lit environment with broader-spectrum light could produce measurable effects in humans. A total of 22 healthy adults aged between 23 and 65 took part, with half exposed to tungsten lighting containing longer wavelengths including infrared and the other half remaining under normal LED lighting. After two weeks, those exposed to the broader-spectrum light showed “significant” improvements in colour-contrast vision, with the effect persisting for two months. Although the study measured visual performance rather than disease or broader systemic health, Prof Jeffery and Dr Fosbury’s theory is supported by separate experiments involving fruit flies. The research showed that daily exposure to short-wavelength blue light reduced measures of mitochondrial activity by around 50%. Research in mice found animals exposed to ordinary LED lighting became less active, gained weight and developed fatty liver disease. The wider claim that LED lighting can cause diabetes or other systemic disease in humans remains a hypothesis, with long-term studies yet to establish such a link. But Dr Fosbury, an honorary professor at UCL’s Institute of Ophthalmology, said: “It was not until a decade after the introduction of the LEDs that we really became aware of the problem. “Life on earth is an antenna tuned to sunlight. Life has evolved to utilise the sunlight that gets through the atmosphere to its maximum extent. We call it photometabolism. The human body needs components of sunlight to metabolise properly. This goes back over four billion years of evolution.” Dr Fosbury, who previously worked for 26 years at the European Space Agency (ESA), compares the potential problem with scurvy - and describes modern indoor environments as “infrared darkness”. He added: “The absence of infrared light in the artificial lighting environment decreases the efficiency of your mitochondria. You’re less able to metabolise properly, over a timescale of days, weeks, months. This is what’s happening to the urban population today, all living indoors. They are living in a state of infrared darkness.” The researchers are now exploring ways to restore the wavelengths missing from modern indoor lighting.

Thankfully, President Trump is Making Incandescent Lightbulbs Great Again (MILGA) by allowing for their sale:

More color on this amazing news:

From the cited Post Millennial article titled, BREAKING: Trump brings back incandescent light bulbs, water pressure after Biden’s bans:

In 2019, during his first term, Trump spoke out against the lightbulb initiatives put in place by President Barack Obama, which banned the manufacture of incandescent bulbs in the United States. When President Joe Biden became president, he further banned the importation of incandescent bulbs.



"The light bulb they got rid of, the light bulb that people got used to, the new bulb is many times more expensive. And I hate to say it, it doesn't make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person, that's really important to me, gives you an orange look. I don't want an orange look," Trump said to laughs from reporters. During his first term, a common insult from media and Democrats was that his skin looked orange. "Has anyone noticed?"



Biden also reversed Trump's rule for shower heads, which gave Americans the option of using low-flow shower heads or not. In 2022, Biden reversed Trump's rule on flow from shower heads that came from Obama. The rule from Obama said that only 2.5 gallons of water per minute in total could come from a shower head, regardless of how many nozzles the shower head had. Trump's rule said that each nozzle should be able to send 2.5 or more gallons. Biden's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy said in response to the Biden change that "As many parts of America experience historic droughts, this commonsense proposal means consumers can purchase shower heads that conserve water and save them money on their utility bills."



Trump is changing it back to what he had when he was president during his first term, allowing consumers to make their own decision rather than limiting what is obtainable in the marketplace.

And just like with the entire vaccine program, these LED lightbulbs never received quality RCT studies with placebo-control precisely because the manufacturers always knew that there would be serious health risks; in other words, these are all varying degrees of highly profitable slow kill democide, with the tax slaves always paying for their own demises.

The insignificant amounts of money that LED lightbulbs may save you will over time end up costing you your health, and, ultimately, your life.

Now would be a most opportune time to replace all LED lightbulbs with incandescents, and stock up on the healthy source of lighting while you still can.

Do NOT comply.

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