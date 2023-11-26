This is the last day to stock up on lifesaving products at 20% off.
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Both my brothers developed atrial fibrillation after getting the Pfizer shots. My one sister got recurrent breast cancer and blood clots after her Pfizer shots. Friends died after theirs. Am I pissed off? Oh yeahhhh.
Just remember, next time you read or hear stats regarding 'Vaccine' Safety and Efficacy, just remember the Pfizer, Moderna, (et al) injection makers slogan; There's no profit in healthy people!
They are desperate to make more of us sick and for a longer duration in order to sell more depopulating products. These injections degrades our natural immunity and is demonstrated because, all those that believed the Covid Jab was authentic, now catch Covid far more than us unjabbed = FACT!
This DEADLY injection farce has become so deadly and rife, we now mist assume that EVERY JAB is now laced with mRNA poisons that will Genetically Modify those foolish enough to continue to accept the lies about Safety & Efficacy!
The Pharmaceutical industry is now so mercenary and CORRUPT we must assume that NO INJECTION IS SAFE from mRNA (Gene Editing) modification of all of us.
Take any jab now and it might Genetically Modify you! 'Informed Consent' will never be obtained! They don't want you to know the world is being depopulated by the CULL that never gets a mention!
Profit is vax makers priority - That's why the crap is DEADLY and useless at dealing with Covid! Just as well the Fauci enhanced virus was not as DEADLY as he had planned!
Vax makers motto = There's no profit in HEALTHY PEOPLE so how can we make them ill and for longer? NO LIABILITY is paramount in the Vax industry! Otherwise they'll all be BANKRUPTED!
'Mr Vax' = Bill Gates is helping alleviate Climate Change by destroying forests in South America. He's uprooting everything GREEN , then burying all the trees! Does anyone disagree that this lunatic should be locked up?
It seems you're not welcome to talk publicly anywhere unless you 'SELL' the DEADLY INJECTIONS and the Covid FEAR PORN!
Don't even think about mentioning 'IVERMECTIN' or 'Excess Deaths' (caused by Big Pharma's useless injections), or 'ZERO LIABILITY' for those who make the POISONS they pretend are 'VACCINES'!
Don't talk about 'Gain of Function' being an experimental process originally used to create bio-weapons by the US military. The experiments were then continued by Big Pharma for profit, and to maximise the DEADLY impact of Viruses upon humans. This justifies highly profitable but useless PRETEND 'CURES' called Covid Vax and other profit making depopulating injections, for which they accept NO LIABILITY!!
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed because I joined the dots since 2020.