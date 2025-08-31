LABOR DAY MAHA SALE: When RFK Jr. Pressed Fauci For The Random Control Blind PLACEBO Trials On Childhood Vaccines He Could NOT Produce A Single One
The following exchange between Chairman Ron Johnson and managing partner of Siri & Glimstad exposes the entire deadly scam that is the childhood vaccine schedule as the depopulation program that it always was and continues to be.
The must read video transcript from the May, 2025 hearings:
Senator Johnson: Mr. Siri, do you want to describe why it's appropriate for HHS Secretary, Kennedy, to actually do some research on vaccines? I'm quite sure tell me if I'm wrong here. But when Mr. Kennedy pressed Fauci for the random control, blind PLACEBO trials on childhood vaccines. Oh, yeah, we've done all kinds of them. Couldn't produce one.
I know in testimony, we've had other officials of the CDC FDA ask the same question, they just can't come up with them. So can you set the record straight in terms of what studies have actually been done on the vaccines on the childhood schedule?
Mr. Siri: Absolutely, so in my 66 page submission, I set out every single routine childhood vaccine on the CDC schedule today, with sources cited to the FDA underlying clinical trial documents that confirm so. If you, if you dispute this term, you gotta, you gotta argue with the FDA.
Not a single routine childhood vaccine on the current schedule, other than the CO vaccine licensed for 12 and older, was licensed based on a clinical trial in which the control group received the placebo, and if the control group received another vaccine, that vaccine was also not licensed based on a placebo, controlled trial that is all set forth in here. It is categorically accurate a placebo meaning.
But to answer your question, why? Why look at the safety of the of childhood vaccines?
And the answer, I think, is this, we should be looking at all environmental insults, because we are in the midst right now of a pandemic. There's been a lot of talk. We gotta be ready for the next pandemic. We have a pandemic right now. It's a pandemic of chronic disease amongst our children, over 50% of kids in America have a chronic disease right now.
That's up from under 13% in the early 80s. What's changed? What has caused massive immune dysregulation to occur amongst our children.
Why do I say that?
Because most of the chronic diseases that we've seen exploding, asthma, you go down the list, have an etiology in being a form of immune dysregulation, not our it. And I've said that forth in the in my submission as well. So you have an explosion in chronic disease since the early 80s.
Um, most of those chronic diseases are a form of immune dysregulation. What has changed in terms of might be causing the immune systems of our children in mass to go haywire?
Well, maybe we should start by ruling out the fact that we have gone from three injections on theCDC schedule in 1986 the year the National child vaccinated draft was passed to currently, if a child gets the full CDC schedule, follows it today by one year of age, gets 29 injections, including in utero, okay, three to 29 and every one of those vaccines, as I mentioned earlier, was clinical trial and licensed by a company knowing they would not be liable for design defect claims we need to study that everything. I'll show you that.
This is absolutely bombshell evidence.
And what Mr. Siri showed Chairman Ron Johnson and his colleagues is the following presentation which quite literally annihilates the entire Medical-Industrial Complex vaccine program, all while exposing BigPharma as the murderous fraudsters that they are:
Download and peruse the entire presentation:
Which brings us to the depraved iatrogenic death cult apparatchiks over at the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC)…
…who are all desperate to pervert and destroy all children with vaccines and satanic ideologies; to wit:
DISGUSTING Satanist.
WHY DOES HE WANT THIS?
There’s ZERO NEED for a Newborn to receive an ‘Hepatitis B Vaccine’ unless they are being raped or injected with illicit drugs.
“I fear RFK Jr may change the Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for Newborns…”
So, this doctor…
…is pretending to leverage his disingenuous pledge to uphold the Hippocratic Oath as some kind of rationale to inject infants with the Hepatitis B Vaccine?
If you were forced to pick one person as your health “expert,” who would you trust?
In other words:
MASS ARRESTS NOW.
Do NOT comply.
I watched a C-SPAN broadcast from a few years back where doctors were debating if it was safe to inject babies with multiple vaccines at once, in order to avoid parents becoming "vaccine hesitant" if the baby had side-effects that would cause parents to stop going back to the pediatrician. Without ANY research or data, it was deemed that injecting multiple vaccines into a baby's thigh was fine, because thighs are meatier than arms. Can't hate these people enough.
Instead of shots in the arm, they will just inject the cows and chickens we eat as their plan.