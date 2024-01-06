Last night Ivermectin started trending on X yet again ahead of the followup “pandemic.”
Here is a sampling of Ivermectin X posts:
The video from the above X post:
And if for some reason you still do not believe that the globalist criminals will try to foist a followup PSYOP-19, then take a gander at the Communist state of California’s latest bioterror scam.
According to AARP the absurd junk science MK Ultra masking con is back in play:
Los Angeles County implemented a mask order Dec. 27 for staff and visitors at health care facilities, including nursing homes, in response to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions.
Several Bay Area and Northern California jurisdictions require masking in health care settings during respiratory illness season, from early November through late April. Face-covering is required for health care workers in San Francisco and in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties. Anyone entering such facilities, including visitors, must mask up in Marin and Santa Clara counties. Some of these orders cover other settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
Learn more: Read California's face-covering guidance.
The identical “coincidental” scam is being perpetrated by the installed sociopathic New York governor:
Masks are required at public hospitals, health centers and nursing homes in New York City. The order covers staff and visitors and encompasses facilities operated by NYC Health + Hospitals, the municipal health system.
Learn more: Read New York's COVID-19 prevention guidance.
Of course, administering an inexpensive miracle drug like Ivermectin would have made masks, lockdowns and the associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” even more farcical, if these were not tools deliberately deployed to induce mass democide. And we also know that Ivermectin along with Fenbendazole would quite literally put BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow in cancer “treatments” completely out of business.
To further drive the point home, this Substack has been amassing anecdotal crowdsourced Ivermectin and Fenbendazole success stories…
..and today we have yet another fascinating comment:
We know how rabid the politician puppets were to murder as many old people as possible through iatrogenic hospital protocols and the refusal of early treatments in the early stages of the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” and this democide is still ongoing.
Thankfully, Cathleen’s mother was saved thanks to Ivermectin, because without this miracle drug that hospital would have been rewarded with another large government payout for yet another murder, with the added benefit of discharging another pension and social security Ponzi account that the illegitimate Federal government is hellbent on clearing from its crooked books.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
IMPORTANT EDIT: the correct links to current California and New York masking mandates were revised.
My first dance with Covid in Sept 2021 was without the IVM. It was the WORST respiratory illness I ever had. I’ve had as a tic bronchitis after a respiratory infection several times in my life and was able to overcome them with advair and albuterol. Covid Delta was very real for me and it was a month long battle I would never forget. But I got better. I didn’t know how to get the IVM until March of 2022. I never wanted to go through that crap ever again and on December of 2022 I started coming down with a flu. It came on hard and fast, unlike Delta that took days and just wore me down. By the evening of the sore throat I had 103 fever so I started the IVM. My fever was gone in 24 hrs. My husband was out of town for business and he could hear my voice when I was sick but by the time he returned 3 days later I was barely coughing. IVM is great for ALL respiratory viruses and since I didn’t test, it could’ve been RSV or whatever was going around. I really don’t care. I won’t go to a doctor for a fever ever again. I haven’t used my inhalers either. Life is good with IVM around.