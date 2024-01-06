Last night Ivermectin started trending on X yet again ahead of the followup “pandemic.”

Here is a sampling of Ivermectin X posts:

The video from the above X post:

And if for some reason you still do not believe that the globalist criminals will try to foist a followup PSYOP-19, then take a gander at the Communist state of California’s latest bioterror scam.

According to AARP the absurd junk science MK Ultra masking con is back in play:

Los Angeles County implemented a mask order Dec. 27 for staff and visitors at health care facilities, including nursing homes, in response to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions. Several Bay Area and Northern California jurisdictions require masking in health care settings during respiratory illness season, from early November through late April. Face-covering is required for health care workers in San Francisco and in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties. Anyone entering such facilities, including visitors, must mask up in Marin and Santa Clara counties. Some of these orders cover other settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters. Learn more: Read California's face-covering guidance.

The identical “coincidental” scam is being perpetrated by the installed sociopathic New York governor:

Masks are required at public hospitals, health centers and nursing homes in New York City. The order covers staff and visitors and encompasses facilities operated by NYC Health + Hospitals, the municipal health system. Learn more: Read New York's COVID-19 prevention guidance.

Of course, administering an inexpensive miracle drug like Ivermectin would have made masks, lockdowns and the associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” even more farcical, if these were not tools deliberately deployed to induce mass democide. And we also know that Ivermectin along with Fenbendazole would quite literally put BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow in cancer “treatments” completely out of business.

To further drive the point home, this Substack has been amassing anecdotal crowdsourced Ivermectin and Fenbendazole success stories…

..and today we have yet another fascinating comment:

We know how rabid the politician puppets were to murder as many old people as possible through iatrogenic hospital protocols and the refusal of early treatments in the early stages of the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” and this democide is still ongoing.

Thankfully, Cathleen’s mother was saved thanks to Ivermectin, because without this miracle drug that hospital would have been rewarded with another large government payout for yet another murder, with the added benefit of discharging another pension and social security Ponzi account that the illegitimate Federal government is hellbent on clearing from its crooked books.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

