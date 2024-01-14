2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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CMO
Jan 14, 2024

Getting covid was the best thing to have happened to me! I took Ivermectin during covid and not only did it get rid of the covid it got rid of my 15 plus years of stomach problems. No Dr's ever helped me! Over the years I tried every diet, no gluten, no dairy, nothing spicy but nothing helped except Nexium (Pfizer)

Nexium is a short term drug (2 weeks) but it helped so, I took it for 15 years. I knew it was bad for me but I couldn't stop taking it. In November of 2023, I got covid and took Ivermectin, all of my stomach issues were gone and still are. I can eat and drink whatever I want with zero issues now and I feel great!!

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Rick (from Texas)'s avatar
Rick (from Texas)
Jan 14, 2024

FLCCC says to take Ivermectin with a meal for best absorption, but just about anywhere else (through internet search) says take on empty stomach. Does anyone have any research showing which way would be the most effective way for taking IVM?

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