In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences courtesy of Dr. Makis.

The first case involved the administration of the dubious and dangerous chemotherapy “treatment” combined with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and we can be all but certain that the only reason the patient is now in full remission is strictly due to the miraculous synergistic repurposed drugs:

63 year old patient with a high grade serous Fallopian Tube Cancer asked me for help. They put her on chemo but we implemented: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day escalating to 2mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 444mg/day to 1332mg/day A month after starting Ivermectin/Fenbendazole Protocol she had surgery and had some cancer cells in the abdominal wash. She restarted the Ivermectin/Fenbendazole Protocol A few weeks later during HIPEC surgery, they couldn't find any cancer cells. Here is the patient's recounting of the story: "I saw the hematologist yesterday and he said no one at the tumor board could understand why the fluid showed no cancer." "He said in his whole career he has never seen anything like it. So rare to see such a thing. Then I told him that I went on Ivermectin and he laughed. He hopes @RobertKennedyJr can get this legalized in the states and that I should share this news with the other doctors and surgeon that performed this surgery" " He said his other patients are taking Ivermectin with chemo now."

The doctor has never seen anything like it in his entire career, and yet he will still administer chemotherapy which he has seen his entire career kill off the majority of his patients.

This is the splitting of the difference of his career-long Medical Industrial Complex indoctrinated CogDis, and precisely why oncologists will increasingly add Ivermectin to their chemotherapy “treatments” because they can continue to extract astronomical profit margins from the latter, while actually now curing patients with the former; in other words, the Ivermectin will be used as both the cover and the cure for their deadly legacy allopathic treatments going forward.

The next case appears to have been an especially aggressive turbo cancer that required higher dosing protocols, but did not involve chemotherapy which further reinforces the aforementioned point that the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are responsible for the remission, not the Medical Industrial Complex poisons; to wit:

STORY: 51 year old Canadian patient was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes and bones on Aug.2, 2024. Makis Ivermectin Cancer Clinic Protocol was started in mid-August: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day increasing to 2mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 888mg/day RESULTS after 5 months on Ivermectin Protocol: -CA 15-3: 1386 to 94 (93% drop) (!!) CT Scan: - Previous 5cm breast mass is smaller (hard to delineate from background) - axillary lymph nodes slightly smaller - lung nodules nearly completely resolved (!) - bone metastases not commented on (bone scan showed decreased and more diffuse uptake consistent with treatment response) My Take… 51 year old Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient had the following results after 5 months of Ivermectin Protocol (Ivermectin 96mg, Fenbendazole 888mg) Conventional treatments: no chemo, 2 shots of Zoladex and 2x radiation to spine and femur. Patient refused Letrozole and Kisqali (ribociclib) CA 15-3: 1386 to 94 (93% drop) (!!) CT Follow-up: Breast tumor, axillary nodes, lung nodules all shrinking and bone metastases healing It wasn’t without a few challenges along the way We’ve had to deal with a couple of asymptomatic episodes of elevated liver function tests. Patient is taking a lot of supplements. But this has been a stunning response to treatment and an incredible success story!

Last but not least is yet another case of an oncologist making up an arbitrary death sentence timeframe for their patient, and ensuring that they die within said amount of time due to forcing upon them the torturously medieval chemotherapy “treatment:”

Never ever listen to any doctor pretending to know how long a patient will live, and always take your health into your own hands, or you will be another iatrogenic statistic.

And the following may very well represent the ultimate ‘holy grail’ cancer cure:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

