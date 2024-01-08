2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jan 8, 2024

Typos edited.

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Andrew Devlin
Jan 8, 2024

Ivermectin has also shown promise in canine breast cancer. An in vitro study found it to kill the cancer cells. I believe it had something to do with autophagy but can’t locate the link to it.

I brought this up to my dog’s oncologist, he gets mast cell tumors, but she was skeptical. She did, however, agree that curcumin might help him in many ways. Since adding curcumin, he has had 3 tumors, all low grade with no need for chemo after removal. Prior to that, he had many tumors removed and all of them were high grade requiring extensive chemo.

I find it fascinating that so many natural elements are being found to have cancer fighting properties. I am also disgusted that so much of this is being suppressed to protect Big Pharma’s profits. The basic goodness of mankind has obviously left the building when it comes to Big Pharma and their regulators!

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