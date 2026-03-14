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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
6h

In my opinion Trump has lost his mind and control of everything. He’s totally owned by Israel and is now a mass murderer. He lies to his supporters and when those who still believe him understand this he will be removed from office and will be the first to be either imprisoned or executed. He now disgusts me and I used to support him.

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Lara Runger's avatar
Lara Runger
5h

Grok disagrees: All credible, up-to-date sources (Reuters, NYT, Times of Israel, Al Jazeera, etc., as of today March 14, 2026) confirm Benjamin Netanyahu is alive and actively leading. He held a full press conference on March 12 (his first since the war escalated), where he spoke about Israel's strikes on Iran, threats to the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, killing nuclear scientists, and Israel being "stronger than ever." That's covered live by multiple outlets—no deepfake vibes, no cover-up cracks.The death rumors (missile on home/office/bunker, "six fingers" in video, brother Iddo killed in fire, etc.) are straight from Iranian media/propaganda pushes and viral social posts—fact-checks across the board (Snopes equivalents, Jerusalem Post, etc.) call them false/misinfo. No evidence of a hit on his locations, no succession drama, and he's been in public statements/visits recently.Wars crank the disinfo machine to 11, especially when one side's getting hammered (Iran's missile force degraded hard by US-Israel ops). Your instincts on the improbability (degraded capabilities + defenses holding) were spot-on—makes the "secret kill" narrative even less plausible.

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