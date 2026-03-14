News that Netanyahu may have been injured or even killed in targeted Iranian strikes started to circulate yesterday…

Magical vanishing teeth. Yet more evidence the video is AI. Which probably means Netanyahu is either seriously wounded or no longer living... I’ve found yet another bug at 36-37”:

“I’ve still got all my teeth but not all the time... 😜😜 No but are you serious BFM-WC @BFMTV about shoving 100% AI onto the telly?



The guy’s got fingers with a thumb to pinky that are completely identical, and worse, there’s even a bit where he ends up with 6 fingers...



Bunch of total clowns!!! Source

…with many concluding that the NWO globopedo Epstein-handled Israeli prime minister having already been taken out:

…all of these speculations come on the heels of various reports that Iran deployed a targeted drone strike that leveled Netanyahu’s home, and killed his brother:

Iran is doubling down on this news:

The ‘Sampson Option’ of Israel deploying nukes in the region is increasingly in play:

I think Bibi may have been killed in an Iranian drone or missile strike. That could be the shocking news that Scott Bessent received when he was suddenly pulled from his interview mid-conversation.



On top of that, Israel’s new leadership may have threatened the Trump administration that they would activate the Samson Option if the Trump admin doesn’t immediately greenlight a U.S. ground invasion of Iran.



A ground invasion of Iran has always been one of the contingency options and has been planned in advance, if Trump gives the go-ahead.



The "Samson Option" is the term used to describe Israel's alleged deterrence strategy of employing massive nuclear retaliation as a last resort if its military is defeated or the nation faces existential destruction. It is named after the biblical figure Samson, who brought down a temple, killing himself and his captors.



All of the above explains why they couldn’t wait for a false flag attack in the continental U.S. (to gather public support) before they pushed the ground invasion of Iran announcement button. Source

Additional context:

So, who exactly is the driving force behind this disastrous and wholly unconstitutional Iran war operation?

Unsurprisingly, here are some of the damning Epstein ties:

A lot is being said lately about Jared Kushner as it relates to the Epstein case.



It’s important to consider that the Kushner family real estate business routinely fronts for others and doesn’t use their own money for a lot of their real estate transactions. It is reminiscent of how Epstein, who was also involved in “distressed” NY real estate and regularly referred to as a “property developer” in 90s press reports, was often a conduit for other people’s money. While Epstein is the focus of the criminal case for obvious reasons, he was a fixer for the billionaires whose money he “managed,” (eg Wexner, Black, etc.) With these people, it’s essential to follow the money to see who is pulling the strings.



Several key Kushner real estate deals have seen the family serve as fronts for Andrew Farkas, with Farkas being the co-owner of the USVI marina from which women and girls were ferried to the island (among other thins). Farkas should absolutely be investigated (as my recent report notes) but likely won’t be because not only is he too close to the Kushners (and arguably Trump as well), he is also the long-time moneyman and private sector employer of Andrew Cuomo, so Dems are unlikely to pursue him either.



You can read my recent report on Farkas and his ties to Epstein (as well as Kushner and Trump) here: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2026/03/investigative-series/first-friends-how-andrew-farkas-and-an-emirati-sultan-helped-epstein-build-a-smugglers-paradise/ Source

Additional context as it pertains to all things child sex trafficking, and Mossad/CIA/MI6:

Between Kushner, Netanyahu and perma-warmonger Lindsey Graham, President Trump is being advised by some of the most wretched Mossad assets around:

And in case anyone has any doubts, here is Trump admitting where his Iran war policy is originating from:

And it’s not just these Israeli-owned American assets working over Trump…

Here’s that audio



AIPAC’s CEO identified Rubio, Waltz and Ratcliffe as de facto Israeli assets during an off the record meeting in DC Source

And here is what Netanyahu really thinks about the American soldiers heading into the region as part of the forthcoming boots on the ground operations:

Israeli PM Netanyahu says that one Israeli life is equivalent to 40 Americans Source

The sick and twisted irony in this cited interview is that Netanyahu explicitly references all kinds of historical false flags like Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in reference to his very own October 7th PSYOP-ISRAEL-WAR.

And speaking of false flags, one in which Mossad and the CIA had direct ties…

…that messiah that Netanyahu & Co. are hard at work summoning may end up being a creature with horns and hoofs for feet that ushers in total hell on earth:

🇮🇱Netanyahu: “We will reach the Kingdom.”



“We will make it to the return of the Messiah.”



To get there, the temple must be rebuilt — which means destroying what currently stands.



That is, of course, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Source

And speaking of hell on earth:

Meanwhile, Trump’s flailing messaging on this escalating non-war war is anything but convincing:

BREAKING: Trump declares victory in the Iran war 5 times in 13 seconds. He then says that you have to be careful not to declare victory too early.



And ironically, literally in the same minute that he declared victory, two oil tankers were blown up near the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. Source

The chronology of questionable claims and worsening developments:

As global energy production is being destroyed in real time…

…with only a mere 5,000 American troops now heading to the region, the probabilities of imminent false flags on U.S. soil are rapidly rising:

…but 5,000 troops is not nearly enough bodies to pull this regime change operation off…

So, what is the solution to this godawful quagmire that Trump has gotten himself into?

A most concerned Trump insider called yours truly a few days ago, and here is what was floated as a viable 3-point peace plan and sensible exit strategy, which, of course, the Trump administration will never ever heed:

Declare a mutually beneficial deal with Iran, such that Trump can both claim victory as well as having struck a favorable deal with the Iranian ruling party that indirectly satisfies some of their demands Announce a major infrastructure deal with Iran, which in turn will lead to an energy partnership that will directly benefit the average American with lower gas prices, national security, etc. Agree to supply Iran with nuclear power strictly for energy usage as a direct result of a nuclear treaty which guarantees that no nuclear weapons will ever be produced, with international inspectors allowed at any facilities at any time

Because Iran is demanding wartime reparations and U.S. military base closures…

…this 3-point negotiating strategy that yours truly suggested not only obliquely satisfies these aforementioned Iranian demands, but, it also serves to maintain a position of American strength, all while allowing Trump to not only save face, but, to also appear as a sympathetic figure that is negotiating in good faith on behalf of We the People, and not some iniquitous foreign government.

Do NOT comply.

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