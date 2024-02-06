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Patty's avatar
Patty
Feb 6, 2024Edited

Update on our family member, CC: diagnosed late summer with Stage 4 colon and liver cancer. Her initial CEA was 6500. She elected the palliative chemotherapy offered and used FenBen & IVM daily. The improvements began immediately. Her December CEA was 2720. Her February CEA is 600. Her Dr is astonished. Every aspect has improved: GI function normal, weight gain and improved muscle strength and endurance. "you're the picture of health" said one doctor and her best friend. CC continues w/ the prescribed oncology protocol and adds in various other nutraceuticals recommended for cancer situations.

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Claire De Lune's avatar
Claire De Lune
Feb 6, 2024

This information is invaluable. I bought a box each of Petmectin & Petdazole just to keep in case I know anyone who needs it. I might keep buying more when I can afford it and keep a little stash for the family.

I'm in Australia and it took about a month to arrive.

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