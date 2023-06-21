2nd Smartest Guy in the World

ViaVeritasVita
Jun 21, 2023

Thanks, very much 2SG--yesterday made an account w Virex, and put petbendazole on a wish list; today thanks to your update was able to order. And so can add fenb. to my iver. acquired last month. Home pharmacy, just in case--given that I don't even take acetominophen, except as last resort.

Thanks also for rabbit-holing me last week to a) the Elsevier paper on 'teaching an old dog new tricks'--those amazing 4: iverm, fenb., ascorbic acid, sodium bicarb. How simple. b) And to my discovery of the work of MP Lad. in which I read that the cessation of hormone replacement therapy (which I mercifully never even considered, though my mother took it in the 70's [and lived healthily to 97.5] (and the cessation of radiographic mammography) would trash breast cancer rates. Good stuff to read! Very grateful, also, that Dr. L's piece was written in such fashion that a humanities person/Latin teacher (me) could understand it.

We The People
Jun 22, 2023

I am now vying for the title of "most cynical" with this one!

We should now consider the NHS as terrorists, the killing arm of the WHO terrorist organization.

More here; https://wakeuppeople.substack.com/p/the-nhs-now-means-national-homicide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
