2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Santino
Oct 16, 2023

To the 2nd Smartest Guy. Thank you for sending me the link yesterday on Fenbendazole and Ivermectin. The excellent information that you are giving me and my friend, gives us hope in treating his cancer. Also, I shouldn't be sooo pessimistic with comments like, " I don't have much hope ". There is hope as long as we have the right tools to fight this awful disease.

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Tirion
Oct 19, 2023

Fun fact: I just finished my first dosing with IVM and Fenben for prophylactic purposes: 3 days of IVM (30mg/day) followed by 3 days of Fenben (200mg/day), with four days in between. On Fenben day 2, my knee bursitis (which I have had for about 4-5 months) was still there; but on Fenben day 3 it had completely disappeared. Coincidence?

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