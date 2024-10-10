Despite yesterday’s horrifying article, not everything is doom and gloom in Japan when it comes to the “Safe and Effective” slow kill bioweapon injections…

…the Japanese have in fact been pushing back against all things “Safe and Effective,” “Trust the Science,” and The Great Reset:

Which brings us to today’s article featuring a presentation given at a recent conference held in Japan about the turbo cancer epidemic that perfectly coincided with the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” rollout.

by Dr. William Makis MD

Readers of this Substack appreciate that what may very well be the most synergistic combination therapy against turbo cancers, viral infections, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s and the wide gamut of other “vaccine” adverse events is the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline