This Substack has been exposing the pernicious social engineering scam that is the Federal “income” tax which no American residing outside of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is in any way liable to pay…

…

…and because so many subscribers were asking exactly how they can legally extricate themselves from this color of law “income” taxation theft, this Substack has partnered with Freedom Law School to provide a way for you to never be stolen from again.

Freedom Law School has over a 30 year track record of helping Americans successfully avoid being tax mules: to wit:

No student of Freedom Law School (FLS) has ever gone to prison for federal taxes, nor had their paycheck or bank account levied or home or business seized by the IRS.

It is also worth noting that the President and Founder of FLS has not filed or paid any U.S. Federal income taxes since 1993.

Free Yourself from Income Tax

Slavery with these 7 Steps

STEP 1: Follow the Law

Based on the official legal websites of the U.S. Government:

No law requires 98% of Americans to file and pay income taxes.

See the proof in this 9-minute video and start your journey to live free of

IRS deception, robbery, and slavery!

Why do we only use U.S. Supreme Court decisions and not lower court decisions? According to the Internal Revenue Manual, "A case decided by the US Supreme Court becomes the law of the land and takes precedence over decisions of lower courts. The IRS must follow Supreme Court decisions. Decisions made by lower courts ... are binding on the IRS only for the particular taxpayer and the years litigated."

STEP 2: STOP Filing Income Tax Forms

When you sign the IRS Form 1040 Income Tax "confession trap" form, you state under oath that you owe the IRS money!



YOU are putting the IRS noose around YOUR neck!

YOU give the IRS Power to:

Audit YOU

Empty YOUR Bank Account

Steal YOUR Property

Put YOU in Prison

STEP 3: Realize that the IRS is Over 99% Bluff!

The IRS is a failed government agency! They are not as powerful as they once seemed.

According to government reports, since 2011, there has been a 90% decrease in forced collections (levies).

Since 2016, the IRS has deliberately chosen to leave repeat non-filers alone.

Why? For every $1 that the IRS spends on filers, the IRS collects over $300, whereas for the same $1 spent on non-filers, the IRS only collects under $3.

STEP 4: Take Courage From Our Victories!

NO STUDENT of Freedom Law School (FLS) has ever gone to prison for federal taxes, nor had their paycheck or bank account levied or home or business seized by the IRS.

STEP 5: Question Authority!

This video is too long to embed — please click the image to watch on Odysee.

STEP 6: Join the Restore Freedom Plan

For modern-day Founding Fathers of America the privilege of 100% Guarantee is available.

YOU can enjoy our 100% Guarantee , when YOU legally stop filing and paying income taxes! As long as YOU are a member of the Restore Freedom Plan, Freedom Law School will prevent the IRS from levying YOUR money or Freedom Law School will reimburse YOU ! YOU will not go to prison!

STEP 7: Spread the Word!

If you want to fully free yourself from “income” tax theft which directly and indirectly funds the demise of We the People, then please consider becoming a member of Freedom Law School by clicking this link. You can also call 813.444.4800, and make sure to let them know that 2nd Smartest Guy referred you.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

