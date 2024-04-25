This Substack has been exposing the pernicious social engineering scam that is the Federal “income” tax which no American residing outside of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is in any way liable to pay…
…and because so many subscribers were asking exactly how they can legally extricate themselves from this color of law “income” taxation theft, this Substack has partnered with Freedom Law School to provide a way for you to never be stolen from again.
Freedom Law School has over a 30 year track record of helping Americans successfully avoid being tax mules: to wit:
No student of Freedom Law School (FLS) has ever gone to prison for federal taxes, nor had their paycheck or bank account levied or home or business seized by the IRS.
It is also worth noting that the President and Founder of FLS has not filed or paid any U.S. Federal income taxes since 1993.
Free Yourself from Income Tax
Slavery with these 7 Steps
STEP 1: Follow the Law
Based on the official legal websites of the U.S. Government:
No law requires 98% of Americans to file and pay income taxes.
See the proof in this 9-minute video and start your journey to live free of
IRS deception, robbery, and slavery!
Why do we only use U.S. Supreme Court decisions and not lower court decisions? According to the Internal Revenue Manual, "A case decided by the US Supreme Court becomes the law of the land and takes precedence over decisions of lower courts. The IRS must follow Supreme Court decisions. Decisions made by lower courts ... are binding on the IRS only for the particular taxpayer and the years litigated."
STEP 2: STOP Filing Income Tax Forms
When you sign the IRS Form 1040 Income Tax "confession trap" form, you state under oath that you owe the IRS money!
YOU are putting the IRS noose around YOUR neck!
YOU give the IRS Power to:
Audit YOU
Empty YOUR Bank Account
Steal YOUR Property
Put YOU in Prison
STEP 3: Realize that the IRS is Over 99% Bluff!
The IRS is a failed government agency! They are not as powerful as they once seemed.
According to government reports, since 2011, there has been a 90% decrease in forced collections (levies).
Since 2016, the IRS has deliberately chosen to leave repeat non-filers alone.
Why? For every $1 that the IRS spends on filers, the IRS collects over $300, whereas for the same $1 spent on non-filers, the IRS only collects under $3.
STEP 4: Take Courage From Our Victories!
STEP 5: Question Authority!
STEP 6: Join the Restore Freedom Plan
For modern-day Founding Fathers of America the privilege of 100% Guarantee is available.
YOU can enjoy our 100% Guarantee, when YOU legally stop filing and paying income taxes! As long as YOU are a member of the Restore Freedom Plan, Freedom Law School will prevent the IRS from levying YOUR money or Freedom Law School will reimburse YOU! YOU will not go to prison!
STEP 7: Spread the Word!
If you want to fully free yourself from “income” tax theft which directly and indirectly funds the demise of We the People, then please consider becoming a member of Freedom Law School by clicking this link. You can also call 813.444.4800, and make sure to let them know that 2nd Smartest Guy referred you.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Am wondering if there's anything similar re Europe. Here, Sweden has one of the highest Income tax rates. We are very low income and it took us three months to pay off half a year's income tax. Next time we'll have a year and a half to pay. We won't be able to meet that. It's one of the main reasons our home is now for sale and we want to leave Sweden. We love it here but aren't wealthy enough to remain. And at my age and health condition, moving again isn't easy.
Now THIS was a worthwhile and important Substack. And I love Ben Garrison's work, he is a true patriot, and tells the truth in his cartoons.
The 16th Amendment was passed surreptitiously, and unconstitutionally. The "income tax" has been imposed on Americans without their informed consent, indeed, through lies and deception.
The IRS has been used as a weapon against the people, and must be abolished. Totally, completely, forever. There are other legal ways to raise money, IF that is even necessary.
If a simple majority of all Americans would stop participating in the IRS's scam, then they would be finished.