Houston, We Have Yet Another Problem: It's the Babies... OMFG it's the Babies...
This is a grimly important update to last week’s article…
…where more data is supplied abut the ongoing Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” Great Depopulation; to wit:
It is important to appreciate that while this infanticide is horrific enough, the surviving genetically modified babies will all more than likely have a lifetime of serious health issues.
A Moderna insider posted the following all the way back in 2020:
And now we have irrefutable proof that all future generations have been poisoned by this bioterror eugenics program which has transgenerationally genetically modified them…
Managing this Great Poisoning in order to not succumb to the various VAIDS symptoms of children that did not even get directly vaccinated, but that are still harmed via their parents’ “vaccine” decisions, may require cycling compounds once a week such as Ivermectin and daily administration of nutraceuticals such as VIR-X.
Do NOT comply.
Sounds like the "vaccine" is working exactly as "they'' planned it.
Bill Gates spoke on Ted X about reducing the world population by 10% to 15% using health care and vaccinations. He said the world is overpopulated so there you go
And my grandchildren will have to be extremely careful in their choice of spouse. Coming up soon--possibly in the next ten years.