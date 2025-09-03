As if the NWO globopedo’s Great Depopulation errand boy Bill Gates is not busy enough blotting out the sun or poisoning the planet with his various injections or releasing gain of function frankenmosquitos…

…the sociopathic eugenicists are now upping the ante with their latest global bioterror adventurism; to wit:

by Frank Bergman

Canada’s liberal government is advancing plans to roll out a new Covid mRNA “vaccine” to “vaccinate” the general public using aerosols.

The Canadian government is ramping up testing for a disturbing new Covid mRNA “AeroVax.”

The new AeroVax seeks to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” by using aerosols to “vaccinate” the general public.

Unlike traditional “vaccines” that are deployed using injections, the new AeroVax is an atomized spray that is inhaled.

The new “vaccines” are sprayed in aerosol form and breathed in by recipients.

The AeroVax was developed by researchers at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded McMaster University in Canada.

According to researchers, the Canadian government’s Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) has now invested $8 million in taxpayer funding into the AeroVax project as scientists prepare for the next round of clinical tests.

The scientists developing the experimental “Serova” Covid mRNA “vaccine” insist that it will be administered as a nasal spray.

However, the development of inhaled “vaccines” could allow for large numbers of people to be “vaccinated” at once if the AeroVax were sprayed into the atmosphere.

If the AeroVax were deployed atmospherically, it could “vaccinate” entire towns and cities at once, bypassing individual consent.

Populations could be “vaccinated” without their knowledge under such a scheme.

These concerns have been previously raised by multiple experts amid the ongoing push to develop inhaled “vaccines.”

“When you put the pieces of the puzzle together, a disturbing picture emerges,” Dr. Joseph Mercola warned when the technology first emerged in 2023.

Slay News first reported on the inhaled mRNA “vaccines” in 2023 when it began its Phase 1 trials.

Following an initial study on mice, the results led researchers to declare that this “new method of delivery could radically change the way people are vaccinated.”

The first human trials saw 36 people participate in the experiment.

According to researchers, there were no severe side effects from the Phase 1 trials.

Researchers are now rapidly advancing Phase 2 trials.

hey are in active recruitment for 350 volunteers for the randomized, double-blind trials.

A total of 75 percent of the participants will get the real version of the real “vaccine,” while the rest will get placebos.

Two versions of the “inhaled” Covid “vaccines” were developed in 2021.

They were named “Tri:ChAd” and “Tri:HuAd.”

Like the mRNA injections, both AeroVax “vaccines” use some form of the spike protein found in the Covid virus.

Both versions were made with HEK293 fetal cell lines.

“Tri:HuAd was packaged and rescued in HEK293 cells through a two-plasmid co-transfection system,” reads a full abstract of the vaccine.

The HEK293 fetal cell lines were derived from kidney tissue taken from an aborted baby in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

According to McMaster, pre-clinical trials in animals have “already” shown that “the inhaled aerosol vaccine is far more effective at inducing protective immune responses than traditional injections.”

McMaster claims this is due to an inhaled version of the “vaccine” targeting the upper airways, where respiratory “viruses first enter the body.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for a new self-amplifying “replicon” mRNA “vaccine” to supposedly tackle the H5N1 influenza A virus (bird flu).

The fast track was awarded to Arcturus Therapeutics, a Bill Gates-funded company specializing in mRNA-based pharmaceuticals, for its ARCT-2304 mRNA “vaccine.”

One of Arcturus Therapeutics’ senior advisors, former CDC and FDA official Dr. Peter A. Patriarca, also advises the Gates Foundation.

As Slay News has previously reported, the “self-amplifying” or “replicon” mRNA shots contain the equipment needed to make more of itself once it enters cells.

The injections have been dubbed “replicon” vaccines because they are able to replicate inside the human body to produce more mRNA over time.

The new technology has provoked a worldwide backlash from experts and concerned citizens.

Yet, despite widespread concerns about the new “vaccines,” federal health officials are rushing the development of the new “replicon” injections.

If these aerosolized self-replicating “vaccines” are released anywhere in the world, then the chances of the entire world eventually being poisoned and genetically modified by these airborne replicons is all but guaranteed.

The only viruses that need to be inoculated against at once are Bill Gates and the dark forces handling him, as well as the various liberal governments and their Medical-Intelligence-Industrial Complex coconspirators.

For any PSYOP-19 followup scamdemics that include gain of function viral releases, Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” associated shedding, VAIDS, frankenmosquitos, and the upcoming aerosolized self-replicating discharges, the following may very well be the only prophylaxis and treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Given what these deranged bioterrorists have in store for us all, it is now more important than ever that we become as hard to kill as possible.

MASS ARRESTS NOW.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X