2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cg's avatar
cg
6h

We had always thought big government was a matter of size and degree, not that the entire Great Society leviathan would be corrupted and weaponized against us.

Everyone’s waking up.

Reply
Share
1 reply
David Zuckerman's avatar
David Zuckerman
7h

If I may add , Lumbrokinase dissolves misfolded proteins and scar tissue, and kills prions. I would give it to someone with dementia

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture