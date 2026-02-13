Readers of this Substack know full well that there is a simple and exceptionally effective cure for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia, and yet RFK Jr. is absolutely correct in blaming unconstitutional and corrupt government agencies for covering up, obfuscating and promoting BigPharma’s unsafe and ineffective drugs that do not work for all kinds of chronic diseases.

These very same crooked agencies like the FDA and NIH are also deliberately not disclosing actual cures that work because then their BigPharma masters would go out of business; for example:

And so the NIH has been killing all drugs that cure any diseases on behalf of Pfizer, et al.

Which brings us to RFK Jr. rightly calling out the NIH:

🚨 HOLY COW: RFK Jr says NIH corruption is why there isn’t a cure for Alzheimer’s.



“We should have the cure for Alzheimer’s today. We don’t have it PURELY because of corruption at NIH. And we are going to have it quickly.”



Do you support RFK Jr.?



Except that the real trajectory for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia research has been in no small part already done by this Substack, with the article from last summer titled Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol:

This Substack was inundated with questions about yesterday’s article…

…regarding the exact protocol for curing dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

(Disclaimer: This Substack is in no way offering health and medical advice; this is strictly for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

While every case is different, with everyone responding differently, and the fact that in many ways we are in totally uncharted territories with these repurposed drug treatments, the following has completely reversed dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease:

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This protocol has completely reversed all signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease after around 6 months, with significant improvements observed after just 30 days.

Just to add to the aforementioned protocol, it is vital to incorporate high quality fatty foods like organic pasture eggs, cheese, butter, avocado, fattier meats and healthy oils into the diet, while avoiding bread, rice, pasta, high glycemic fruits, starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes, and any and all processed foods.

Also, compounds such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are significantly more bioavailable when consumed with high fat meals, and this is something that is not mentioned enough.

🚨 HOLY COW: we already have a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia today!

Do NOT comply.



