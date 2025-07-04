Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ had in it a ruling that would have effectively put an end to the unconstitutional agency known as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and would have reversed their color of law tax stamp scheme for suppressors and short barrel rifles (SBRs).

The seemingly pro-2A lobbying groups GOA, NRA, FPC, and 2AF made a deal last week with Senator John Thune which yielded to the Marxist Democrat parliamentarian by not abolishing the NFA, but, rather, by merely removing the subversive $200 tax on suppressors and SBRs.

The good news is that gun owners will not be stolen from when buying what are essentially mufflers for their guns, or being penalized for arbitrarily classified rifle and shotgun barrel lengths.

The bad news is that the ATF will continue to spy on Americans and infringe on their constitutional rights, and while no longer robbing gun owners by way of a fraudulent tax stamp, they may still impose lengthy process times for approvals, which will only increase wait times now that they are not allowed to steal via taxation their still “regulated” items.

It is clear that all of these in name only pro-2A civil rights organizations just want to keep their vast sums of patriot donor money coming in, because if the repeal of the NFA and ATF passed, then they would have far less cashflow, and mass layoffs would ensue.

Both the NFA and ATF must be abolished.

And what many Americans do not realize is that the Revolution was not fought over taxes, but, rather, over gun rights; to wit:

by D. Parker

It should be clear by now that we're fighting an uphill battle against the fear and falsehood tactics of the gun-grabber left.

These were their go-to techniques in defeating legislation that would help protect people's hearing and right a wrong in the arbitrary regulation of barrel lengths.

It didn't seem to matter to this ghoulish lobby that they were lying outright in several instances or that they exploited fear to defeat these measures.

It only matters to them that they maintain their power over the people.

So, consider the case for celebrating our firearm freedoms in July and start reclaiming our rights.

Remember that they want to boycott or even cancel the holiday, so they shouldn't mind if we make it about guns for the whole month, right?

Let's start with the fact that the American Revolution started with a gun confiscation raid by the Redcoats.

Anti-liberty leftists would likely prefer that people forget the reason why the battles of Lexington, Concord, as well as Parker's revenge, that took place on April 19, 1775, were because of firearms and the freedom they conserve:

Facing an impending rebellion, British General Thomas Gage decided to seize weapons and gun powder being stored in Concord, Massachusetts, twenty miles northwest of Boston, to prevent violence. Patriot spies soon got wind of Gage’s plan. Paul Revere and other riders spread the word of the 800 British regulars who were dispatched to Concord. Departing Boston late in the evening of April 18, the King’s troops marched into the small town of Lexington around 5:00 am to find, facing them, a militia company of more 70 men led by Captain John Parker. When the vanguard of the British force rushed forward upon the town green, Captain Parker immediately ordered his company to disperse. At some point a shot rang out-- historians still debate who fired the shot. The nervous British soldiers fired a volley, killing seven and mortally wounding one of the retreating militiamen. The British column moved on towards Concord, leaving the dead, wounded, and dying in their wake. Parker and his men would have revenge later that afternoon.

After “the shot heard round the world” in Concord the British troops retreated to Boston, which devolved into a rout as thousands of patriots descended on the area:

As the British were attacked from all sides by swarms of angry Minutemen along what is now known as Battle Road. When they reached Lexington, John Parker and his men had their revenge, firing on the British regulars from behind cover. For the next 12 miles, the British were continually ambushed by Minutemen shooting from behind trees, rock walls, and buildings.

The revolution was sparked by firearm freedom, and these were essential in the attainment of independence. It's vitally important to remember that firearms made independence and the 4th of July possible in the first place, as well as keeping us independent and free.

Firearms are the backbone of the Bill of Rights; they put the steel in a document that could easily end up being ignored. This is why it's incessantly attacked on every level of government by the left.

Strangely enough, they don't even know of this constant assault on freedom. For example, a leftist recently posted a short video, with full-on TDS and talking of some of the rights she thought were being threatened, when she then blurted out something on what if they 'started' coming after the Second Amendment.

This is quite typical of the left, and it shows they are almost completely out of touch, because if you're in any way familiar with trying to conserve our firearm freedoms, the fact is that the left is always engaged in an all-out onslaught against the Second Amendment on a local, state and formally federal level.

Showing that the left knows that our firearm freedoms are the backbone of the Bill of Rights. They know that if these were gone as in other nations, the Bill of Rights would be nothing but flowery words on old parchment, and they would ignore them as they do elsewhere.

Therefore, it's time that we start pushing back on the culture and the fear tactics, and the lies of the left to maintain and advance our freedoms.

Thus, the point of celebrating our Firearm freedoms in July.

Note that this started as 'gun pride month' but we're way beyond that now.

Why July? Well, that should be obvious in that we would not have Independence Day without firearms. And if the left can lay claim to whole swaths of the calendar, as well as the alphabet, why can't we have a month celebrating our basic freedoms?

We're also making a point of using the term firearm freedoms instead of gun rights because the latter has been demonized to the point that some almost imply that inanimate objects can work and fire themselves.

The good news this year is that the left has 'promised' to 'stay silent.'

The People's Union USA, led by John Schwarz, urges Americans to "stay home, stay silent and gather only with loved ones" on July 4th, a federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The day is a celebration of U.S. independence, marked by fireworks shows, picnics, concerts, parades and barbecues, but Schwarz contends the actions by the current administration are contrary to what freedom Americans have.

So, why not celebrate the day and the month for that matter with the freedom tools that made it all possible, the tools that the left would love to confiscate if they could. We can make some noise and recognize why we have them, hopefully while the left stays silent about it.

It is no coincidence that Mao coined the term, "political power grows out of the barrel of a gun," because at the end of the day politics is the weaponization against inalienable freedoms of the people, with all states ultimately devolving into socialism, which is state violence.

Original Social Engineering Sin 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · January 10, 2022 “...the socio-psychological foundations of socialism is identical to that of the foundations of a state, if there were no institution enforcing socialistic ideas of property, there would be no room for a state, as a state is nothing else than an institution built on taxation and unsolicited, noncontractual interference with the use that private people c… Read full story

From Hitler to Mao to Stalin, every modern era dictator was a gun grabber, which is why the radical Left is so hellbent on eradicating the 2nd Amendment. Because without 2A protecting the Bill of Rights, they can get rid of all of the other Amendements, starting with 1A, which they have been aggressively eroding especially since their socially engineered PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

And speaking of scamdemics, how much easier would it be to foist a followup “pandemic” on humanity without firearm freedoms? What if the state decides to ramp up their democide by forcing their Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on everyone? How much harder would that mass “vaccination” be to execute when the people have firearm freedoms?

For example, Singapore has absolutely no firearm freedoms, which is precisely why their government effortlessly passed a new law that coerces every single citizen to subject themselves to mandatory vaccination during the next scamdemic.

In the end, July 4th is all about firearm freedoms that serve as the ultimate insurance policy for all of our inalienable natural rights, because Independence Day is not just a celebration of the defeat of a foreign tyrant 249 years ago, but, it is also an important reminder that we must free ourselves of that most dangerous tyranny from within America today that is emanating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.

Sadly, far too many Americans do not truly appreciate the full implications of Independence Day.

Do NOT comply.

Become as hard to kill as possible this Independence day by taking full advantage of this JULY 4th SALE: please use code PATRIOT20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH. (Any emails you receive from any other companies other than RESOLVX HEALTH are scamming you with fake products.)

The JULY 4th SALE ends Sunday, July 6th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code PATRIOT20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X