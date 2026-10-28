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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
3d

All politicians in every country on this planet are nothing but Parasites. All corrupt beyond honor.

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JoeMichel's avatar
JoeMichel
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Very interesting article by Simon Goddek. I am a fan of Lula, BRICS and no fan of Zionism. I am quite sure there is lots of corruption in Lula Brazil as there is in many parts of the world. Personally for me, and many others, the greatest threat to the world is the Anglo Zionists - IsraHell and the USA. Bolsonaro was more than willing to deliver yet one more South American country to the Zionists - and the largest country at that. Bottom line, it's a complicated question, and democracy is never easy. I think that the BRICS group is more representative of where the world needs to go and the election of Lula is for the better.

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