This Substack has been in touch with Dr. Goddek for many years, and last night yours truly asked him if he would be so kind as to share his very unique perspective on the stolen Brazilian presidential election that took place on October 25, 2026.

During the runoff, communist puppet Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “won” a historic fourth term as Brazil’s president, “defeating” Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.79% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.21%, but this is just the official cover story, and Dr. Goddek has been diligently tracking this fraud for quite some time now.

In today’s earlier article Dr. Goddek was cited multiple times…

…and here is the good doctor’s personal take on this disastrous situation unfolding in Brazil:

My name is Simon Goddek, and I’m a European scientist who was working in the Netherlands, well on my way toward a professorship. My goal was to enter the tenure track and eventually become a full professor.

Then COVID happened.

As a biotechnologist who had spent much of his PhD studying system dynamics and causal loop relationships, and who had a solid understanding of human metabolism, I quickly began questioning some of the measures being implemented and, later, the vaccination campaigns.

I made the mistake of asking those questions publicly.

Even though I had no significant social media following at the time, I quickly lost my job. Shortly afterward, my bank accounts were also frozen.

Having previously worked as a visiting professor at a university in Brazil, I was already familiar with the country. My girlfriend, now my wife, was Brazilian, and we had been in a long-distance relationship.

Since Brazil was one of the few countries where at least some degree of personal freedom still seemed to exist, I quickly decided to move there.

Of course, Brazil had its share of COVID hysteria, too. With a substantial part of the population leaning left politically, there were plenty of people who genuinely believed that anyone refusing to wear a mask was putting everyone else’s life at risk.

But in rural Brazil, the situation was remarkably different. In some places, you barely noticed COVID at all. Life went on almost as if the pandemic had never happened.

Building a New Life in the Brazilian Rainforest

Here in Brazil, I bought myself a piece of Atlantic rainforest with two abandoned ruins on it. I renovated both buildings and gradually turned the property into a largely self-sufficient, off-grid homestead.

I even had to build a reinforced chicken bunker because 160-pound jaguars kept finding ways to break into my original wooden chicken coop.

Today, my property has approximately 40 kWp of solar panels and 100 kWh of battery storage, including LiFePO4 and sodium-ion batteries. Together with my greenhouses, chickens, and fruit trees, I have built a lifestyle that allows me to produce much of my own food and all of my electricity.

And until three days ago, life was actually pretty good.

Brazil’s Political Reality

Of course, living in Brazil means being aware of the country’s enormous problems with corruption.

There are recurring scandals involving powerful politicians, bankers, and members of the judiciary. Yet meaningful accountability often seems frustratingly absent.

The events of January 8, 2023, which authorities characterized as an attempted coup, also left me with serious questions. I believe important aspects of what happened, how it was investigated, and how responsibility was assigned deserve much greater public scrutiny.

The previous presidential election between Lula and Bolsonaro had already raised concerns among many Brazilians. But the latest election has intensified those concerns dramatically.

Some of the statistical patterns deserve independent examination. Statistical anomalies do not automatically establish electoral fraud, but they should be investigated rather than treated as questions nobody is allowed to ask and can get you into jail here.

And that brings us to what I consider one of Brazil’s biggest democratic weaknesses: the lack of a voter-verifiable paper trail.

Brazil relies on electronic voting machines that do not produce individual voter-verifiable paper ballots for a conventional manual recount. That makes independent verification fundamentally different from elections where physical ballots can be recounted. And it was Alexandre de Moraes who removed the then obligatory paper trail from the voting mechanism

For me, this is a serious problem.

A democracy should not merely ask its citizens to trust the electoral system. It should provide transparent mechanisms that allow results to be independently verified.

I also find the legal and political pressure surrounding Bolsonaro deeply troubling. The timing of certain legal actions against him raises questions in my mind about the relationship between judicial power and political competition.

Those questions deserve answers based on evidence, not automatic dismissal.

Why the Senate Presidency Matters So Much

But the institution that may ultimately determine Brazil’s future is not the presidency.

It is the Senate.

More specifically, it is the presidency of the Senate.

Brazil’s Senate has the constitutional authority to try Supreme Federal Court justices in impeachment proceedings. That makes the Senate president’s willingness to process impeachment requests an enormously important political issue.

Davi Alcolumbre, Brazil’s Senate president, is Jewish, belonging to a religious community that represents only a tiny fraction (0.04%) of Brazil’s population. And yet, he holds extraordinary political power over the future of a country of more than 200 million Christians.

Alcolumbre has repeatedly faced harsh criticism for blocking impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

And despite the Senate’s strong right-wing representation, he continues to attract support from politicians who publicly claim to oppose the very judicial establishment he has helped protect.

The Banco Master scandal has raised further questions about relationships between powerful politicians, bankers, and members of the judiciary.

What concerns me most is the very likely possibility that politicians who campaign as opponents of judicial overreach may nevertheless support a Senate leadership unwilling to confront it.

If that happens, voters who expected a change in direction could find themselves facing essentially the same institutional arrangement.

And this is where I believe Brazil faces a historic crossroads.

A Country at a Crossroads

The Senate has a constitutional responsibility to hold members of the judiciary accountable when the legal grounds for doing so exist.

That responsibility should not depend on political friendships, personal loyalties, or backroom agreements.

The composition of the Supreme Federal Court also matters enormously.

Presidential appointments, subject to Senate approval, can shape the judiciary for decades. The prospect of additional appointments under Lula raises understandable concerns among those who fear an increasingly one-sided ideological balance.

In my view, Brazil’s democratic future depends on whether the Senate elects a president genuinely willing to exercise its constitutional oversight powers.

I do not want Brazil to become another Venezuela.

I moved here because I believed this country offered something increasingly difficult to find elsewhere: the opportunity to live freely, build something with my own hands, and take responsibility for my own life.

I have invested years of work into creating that life in the Brazilian rainforest.

And I refuse to believe that the Brazilian people should have to choose between political corruption, judicial overreach, and an ever-expanding state.

Brazil is an extraordinary country, with extraordinary people and enormous potential.

But freedom does not defend itself.

And if Brazil wants to preserve its democratic institutions, its citizens must demand transparency, accountability, and the same rule of law for everyone, regardless of which political camp happens to hold power.

Please follow Dr. Goddek on X for his most excellent geopolitical and science coverage:

Do NOT comply.

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