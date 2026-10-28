2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Stan's avatar
Stan
3d

I find it fascinating that a man like George Soros continues to be able to operate openly and brazenly in our society while doing everything possible to destroy it. He’s not the only one, of course, but he’s very notable for his efforts.

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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
3d

Wait for Midterm Election fraud here in the US. The sarcastic psychopath Democrats attempt a similar result; election integrity matters! The ones who have committed crimes are still free!

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