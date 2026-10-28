The communist takeover in Brazil with yet another stolen election in plain sight should horrify anyone that is not a radical Marxist.

Just like when “Biden” was installed in 2020, so too does Lula’s fraudulent election have all of the hallmarks of ballot manipulation, electronic vote rigging, and other Soros-funded dirty tricks:

No, one does not require an iota of expertise in maths or elections to appreciate what the communists have done:

And yet even one of Brazil’s most prominent communist parties PCO - Partido da Causa Operária is calling out the blatant authoritarianism and corruption:

Seven minutes. That was the time between the TSE confirming Flávio Bolsonaro's defeat and the Federal Police requesting his passport from Alexandre de Moraes. Moraes authorized it that same night.



Anyone who thinks this is that so-called "fight against fascism" is being deceived. It is, pure and simply, political persecution against someone who received nearly 60 million votes.



And who is leading the hunt? A minister whose wife has over R$200 million in contracts with companies owned by Daniel Vorcaro, the banker at the center of the Banco Master scandal. With what moral authority does this judge rule on someone for corruption?



It is the mockery of the Republic. An insult to the intelligence of the Brazilian people. Source

The following analysis by Tyler Durden provides additional important context:

While Democrats, the Democratic Socialists of America, and Alex Soros were cheering on Sunday after the runoff election victory of Brazil's socialist regime leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left has gone awfully silent as their ally in South America has unleashed a totalitarian crackdown against his opposition. The left claims, whether in the US, Europe, or elsewhere, that it is all about "saving democracy." In reality, these leftists are all about weaponizing the courts to crush their opponents in what can be viewed as total lawfare and massive hypocrisy.

The timeline highlights how quickly Brazil’s post-election political crisis has unfolded.

Lula won Sunday’s runoff after a Supreme Court decision extended voting by two hours, a move defeated presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro cited in initially seeking to challenge the result. By Monday, Bolsonaro had abandoned plans to seek annulment and said Lula’s federal police had seized his passport and barred him from leaving Brazil.

Reports emerged Tuesday that Bolsonaro had traveled through Argentina en route to the US, though Argentine officials denied he had entered the country. By late Tuesday, Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that he had arrived in Miami.

President Donald Trump said early Wednesday that he would have approved of Bolsonaro traveling to the US, although he believed the senator was in Argentina. Trump has alleged fraud in Brazil’s runoff election.

The lack of scrutiny from Western news outlets and left-wing NGOs as Lula’s socialist regime imposes court-ordered travel restrictions on Bolsonaro raises concerns about political persecution and the use of overreaching judicial power to attack the opposition. Every mainstream lefty outlet has been quiet about this, and that’s very telling.

It is also worth noting that Bolsonaro’s party also dominates the Senate, and Lula’s move to go after his opponent immediately after the election suggests the political crisis is far from over; it’s just beginning.

Now let us review the corrupt judges that allowed for not only the election theft, but, also, for the political persecution of the man who clearly won:

Here is the other dirty and mentally ill Brazilian judge:

With the usual Soros-funded e-voting machine shenanigans in Banana Republics like Brazil AND America:

🇧🇷 Did you know that in 2018, Brazil’s Supreme Court, following Alexandre de Moraes’s vote, blocked a law requiring electronic voting machines to produce paper records of every vote?



Without a paper trail, an independent physical recount is impossible.



AND IT GETS WORSE: Moraes has also ordered investigations into allegations of election fraud, while Brazil imposes criminal penalties for questioning the election integrity.



So voters cannot physically recount their ballots, and challenging the system can get you into jail.



No paper trail makes election fraud harder to catch and even harder to prove. And when questioning election results can get you investigated, people become afraid to speak up.



How is the public supposed to trust an election it cannot independently recount? Source

And here is who Brazil’s new “Presidente” Lula really is:

>be Lula

>get convicted of corruption

>get sentenced to 12 years

>get released by the STF on procedural errors

>never actually acquitted lmao

>beat Jair Bolsonaro in 2022

>Jair gets thrown into jail over an alleged coup attempt

>Congress votes to cut his sentence

>Lula vetoes it

>four years later, face his son

>during a debate, threaten to also lock him up if he loses the election

>election day

>former private lawyer, now STF judge, extends voting by 2 hours nationwide

>request came from Lula's own coalition

>win by 4 million votes in a runoff with no paper trail

>next day, Moraes orders the losing candidate to surrender his passports

>victory speech: "we're going to regulate social media"

>"democracy" lmao

>RIP Brazil Source

The main takeaway here is that in the rapidly approaching 2026 U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3, 2026 all sane patriots must not allow themselves to be apathetic if We the People are to save the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic by voting against all Democrat candidates down the line.

You may now despise MAGA and believe that the Uniparty is completely corrupt, but those feelings must be put aside because the radical Marxists and Islamocommunists as handled by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex (4th branch of government controlling the other 3 branches) are all deeply entrenched inside the gates having infiltrated much of the captured Federal government; therefore: vote like your lives depend on it.

Or else America becomes Brazil.

Do NOT comply.

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