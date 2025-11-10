2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
3hEdited

Typos somewhat edited.

Apologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D Thompson's avatar
D Thompson
2hEdited

So, yes, I ‘m one of those financial inept ones and retired. We have a nice nest egg, paid off the house. I’ve read the same from others but with no answers. Resist. Right. With what? Take all my money out of the banks and IRAs and hide it in my home? The digital ID is coming and unless I ‘m living on an island I don’t see how to get around this. So explain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture