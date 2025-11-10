The GOP bill to reopen the government has finally received the necessary 60 votes after the requisite number of Democrats caved.

Senator John Fetterman was the most vocal Democrat opposing this shutdown.

The more moderate of the radical communists that crossed the aisle over to the GOP:

Remember, this is all kabuki theatre, and just the right amount of Democrat votes were engineered to reopen a government that was never truly shut down.

The GOP bill remains an abomination of profligate spending for ever more communism, just with an exceedingly thin “conservative” veneer.

And exactly what was achieved by these crazed politrix puppets pushing for free healthcare for their illegal invader army?

Except that CIA Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama’s destructive Affordable “Care” Act (ACA) still remains in place, because We the People are ultimately suffering what is known as the Uniparty:

ACA is one of the critical Cloward-Piven prongs to destroy America from within by eradicating the middle class with egregious “health” insurance premiums, all while overwhelming the welfare system by funding free healthcare for illegals — this abomination remains funded through December, and long thereafter…

The real heart of the matter:

Meanwhile, the illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. will soon “reopen” only to continue to subvert the very Constitution that it pretends to uphold; for example:

And let us not forget about the legality of Federal “income” tax theft; to wit:

And how about the $2k stimmy checks and 50 year mortgages that Trump is now touting? Well, that is nothing more than yet another bankster bailout, whereby these unconstitutional infusions of money end up as bank reserves, since there is yet another banking liquidity crisis underway, with most Americans being utterly clueless:

Infusing $2k for each American back into the faltering banking system is Trump’s scheme to add much needed liquidity, all while further devaluing the purchasing power of the dollar.

Or why spot gold (and crypto) is ripping this morning:

And how about that 50 year mortgage scheme that Trump is now so aggressively floating, thus ensuring that even less people pay off the banksters?

Sadly, even if one ever did pay off their 30 or now 50 year death pledge (the etymology of the word “mortgage” originates from the late 14th century, derived from Old French “morgage,” which literally means “dead pledge” — this term is composed of “mort,” meaning “dead” in French, and “gage,” meaning “pledge”), no one in America owns their home (i.e. another form of communism):

Additional context on this latest “private property” scam:

The breakdown:

How much easier will it now be for the likes of BlackRock to buy up even more homes with 50 year mortgages and increasingly devalued dollars…

…beccause the NWO globopedo endgame of you not owning anything and being happy is being orchestrated in real-time under the guise of some kind of American dream (you have to be asleep to believe in it):

So why conflate the $2k stimmy checks and the 50 year mortgage with the reopening of the Federal government? Because it is all interconnected, and the tax-debt-slave remains food for this illigimate Federal government, irrespective of whether it is shutdown or reopened.

But there are solutions:

End the Fed, and equally as important, End the IRS.

And what about the Federal government itself?

Simple:

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X