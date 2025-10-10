The OMB Director Russ Vought is making good on his threats…

…and now he is permanently terminating government workers with his Reduction-In-Force (RIFs) directives:

RIF is the term used in the Federal government to describe a situation in which jobs are eliminated due to budget cuts, reorganizations, or policy shifts.

An OMB spokesperson told POLITICO that, “RIFs have begun and they are substantial… These are RIFs not furloughs.”

Agencies hit hardest are Interior, Homeland Security, Treasury, EPA, Commerce, Education, Energy, HHS and HUD.

It is worth noting that around 34,000 IRS agents have been furloughed as well, which represents 46% of that criminal and unconstitutional workforce: “Due to the lapse in appropriations, most IRS operations are closed,” the IRS announced.

Sadly, around 2/3rds of the Federal workforce still remains employed currently, but at this rate if Russ Vought has his way, many more heads are going to roll.

The POLITICO article went on to add:

Trump on Thursday said his administration would target programs backed by Democrats. “We’re only cutting Democrat programs, I hate to tell you, but we are cutting Democrat programs,” the president said during a Cabinet meeting. “We will be cutting some very popular Democrat programs that aren’t popular with Republicans, frankly.”

During past shutdowns Federal workers were merely furloughed (with backpay), but this time around things are far more grave for the parasite “workers.”

And to reiterate yet again:

Do NOT comply.

