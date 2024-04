by Greg Hunter

Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is still a skillful number cruncher. His recently updated and wildly popular book “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021, 2022 and 2023” has been correctly documenting the huge numbers of deaths and injuries caused by the CV19 bioweapon vax. Many are waking up to this crime against humanity, but many remain in the dark because the government and Lying Legacy Media (LLM) continue to cover up the worst murder and disability fraud in world history. Dowd says, “At this point, it’s overwhelming and has become almost comical. . . . This is asymmetric information. So, we have governments and media continuing to pretend a massive health crisis with chronic illness, deaths and disabilities is not going on. The data would suggest otherwise. . . . The data we have made public is free, but some people want projections and decision-making ideas. These are things we might end up starting a business from. I would have never thought we could. This is what asymmetric information does, and the government and the media are suppressing this information.”

A quick look at the overall casualties from the CV19 vax reveal an unparalleled medical disaster. Dowd explains, “I went before Senator Ron Johnson in February to talk about the ‘pandemic scorecard,’ which is abysmal. Ever since the CV19 vaccine came on, we have had 1.1 million Americans die excessively, 4 million permanently disabled and another 28 million injured. It’s 33 million people who have been negatively affected now. The question you have to ask is why are these institutions not screaming from the rooftops? I think the reason why is, it’s all because of the (deadly) vaccine. It’s all circular, and I think it’s a joke at this point.”

Is the worst over? The short answer from Dowd is No. Dowd contends, “Let’s just look at the disability data. We surged to a new high in June of 2023. We have not gone to a new high since. It kind of backfilled a little bit, but the last two months we have seen back-to-back increases. This is a called a plateauing effect. If it was all clear, I would like to see that number come down. Unfortunately, it’s not. It can start to go back down, or it can have another consolidation and another spurt upward. The bad news is it is plateauing at a new high level. The good news is it has not gone up to a new level, but if it does, we have problems.”

One big problem Dowd has spotted is an explosion of cancers and, yes, you cannot get the truth about this either. Dowd says, “The fact that people will not even say that cancers are on the rise is pretty comical to me. Doctors were reporting it anecdotally, and now we have the data to prove it. This is where we are. In 2022, I said that ‘60,000 millennials died excessively between March of 2021 and February of 2022. That was a Vietnam War.’ That tweet went viral, and Reuters and AP fact checked me and said no, our experts say that’s not true. Now, even the establishment is saying there is excessive all-cause mortality. So, we are now in a stage where cancers are not rising. They are now denying that. The lies are just unreal.”

There is much more in the 36-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with money manager and investment expert Ed Dowd, author of the recently updated book called “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021, 2022 and 2023” for 4.13.24.

Click the image to be taken to the page where you can watch this interview.

And to better explain these disabilities and the epidemic of “vaccine” induced turbo cancers is a critically important new research study entitled, Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?, which stated the following:

Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis...

In other words, the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” deploy the N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) payload in order to induce turbo cancers, and the Intelligence Industrial Complex patent holders along with their BigPharma, UN, WEF, CFR, WHO, MSM, Gates and the various other “nonprofit” partners-in-crime always knew that this deadly ingredient would maim and murder the genetically modified humans foolish enough to have “Trust(ed) the Science.”

The “vaccine” coverup continues unabated, right up until that time when even the most diehard “Safe and Effective” zealots will have no choice but to admit the horrific truth.

The holy grail turbo cancer cure may just be the synergistic combination therapy of Fenbendazole AND Ivermectin, which is one of the most effective ways of thwarting these democidal maniacs hellbent on depopulating the planet:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

