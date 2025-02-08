From day one this Substack has been extremely critical of President Operation Warp Speed aka President Trump for his totally misguided and murderous PSYOP-19 scamdemic response.

Many have excused Trump for these policies due to his lack of scientific knowledge, and that he was conned by the likes of the greatest serial killer in history Dr. Fauci, scarf lady Dr. Birx, et al.

Recently, PSYOP-BIRD-FLU has been aggressively seeded and normalized as a possible followup scamdemic by the usual bioterror suspects…

…and now that Trump has nominated a scientism scammer in Dr. Gerald Parker to be the Director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, we can be all but certain that Operation Warp Speed 2.0 is fully in play.

Some may point out that unlike “Biden,” Trump never mandated the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” but many of his supporters were still badly conned into taking these gene altering injections due to his “beautiful vaccines” boasting, and so the damage was done.

Trump’s monumental and unprecedented recent achievements notwithstanding, we may very well be heading straight back into another exceedingly dangerous “pandemic,” replete with MK Ultra masks, depopulation “vaccines,” and lockdowns.

And now that we see that Trump is still somehow a Modified mRNA platform believer…

…even at this late stage of the game Trump must unequivocally know that excess mortality and a plethora of adverse events like turbo cancers have been surging as a direct function of these wholly unsafe and completely ineffective injections?

And he must know that disability data ever since these “free” poison “vaccines” were rolled out has been beyond unprecedented?

Surely, by now the 5D chess grandmaster must appreciate that PSYOP-19 was the deadliest hoax in history?

And yet, here we go again…

by James Roguski

President Donald Trump has just nominated veterinarian Dr. Gerald Parker, who is an “expert” in the “One Health Approach” and is deeply ingrained in the Global Health Security Strategy, to be the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. CLICK HERE

The White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is tasked with overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments.

Please understand that the response to COVID-19 was NOT handled by the Department of Health and Human Services. CLICK HERE and HERE.

Please understand that President Donald Trump did NOT include the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in the list of those who would regularly attend the meetings of the National Security Council. CLICK HERE.

Please understand that the main tools of the “One Health Approach” are the PCR fraud and the vicious slaughter of entire flocks of birds and herds of animals. CLICK HERE and HERE.

Dr. Gerald Parker, DVM, PhD

Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

https://vetmed.tamu.edu/person/6829/

Dr. Parker has held technical to executive leadership positions throughout 36 years of public service at the federal level as a leader in biodefense, high consequence emerging infectious diseases, global health security, and all-hazards public health/medical preparedness. This included overseeing the coordination of federal medical/public health responses to Hurricanes Katrina thru Alex, to the 2009 Pandemic and Haiti earthquake.

Dr. Parker held senior executive level positions at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense (DOD); including serving as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense at DOD.

Most recently, Dr. Parker was the Associate Dean and Campus Director for Global One Health College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. He has also served as the campus director for Global One Health for Texas A&M University and Director for the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs within the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Parker Condensed Cv 06072019 278KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.congress.gov/114/meeting/house/104393/witnesses/HHRG-114-AS26-Bio-ParkerG-20160203.pdf

February 7, 2025

Trump names One Health expert to lead pandemic response office

The Trump administration has selected Gerald Parker, DVM, PhD, to lead the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, according to media reports. Parker, an associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has had previous roles in government, and was most recently chair of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity at the National Institutes of Health under the Biden administration. Prior to that, Parker served as a senior advisor for the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services from August 2020 to February 2021. Parker served 26 years in the US Army and has also held positions at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. According to his bio, he is recognized as a leader in biodefense, high-consequence emerging infectious diseases, global health security, and all-hazards public health/medical preparedness. Office created by Congress Created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy was established under the 2022 PREVENT Pandemics Act and launched in July 2023 with the aim of keeping the country ready for biological threats and pathogens. Among its many tasks is overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments. To date, the office has been primarily responsible for coordinating the federal government's response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak in US poultry and dairy cattle, which has involved the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the US Department of Agriculture. https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/public-health/trump-names-one-health-expert-lead-pandemic-response-office

February 6, 2025

Trump taps Gerald Parker to be new head of pandemic office as bird flu threat grows

President Trump has selected Gerald Parker, a veterinarian and former top-ranking federal health official, to head the White House's pandemic office, two U.S. officials tell CBS News. Congress created the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy after the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of one of the lessons learned from the outbreak, the office was intended to formalize the so-called czar roles that had led efforts across the federal government to prepare and respond to pandemic threats. Parker was previously the associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M University. "One Health" refers to the study of how health threats in animals and the environment are closely linked to human health concerns, including how dangerous viruses and bacteria often emerge in animals before spreading to humans. Spokespeople for the university and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He has served under Republican and Democratic administrations alike, and was recently head of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity under the Biden administration. This office was charged with crafting recommendations for new rules governing research that could create riskier pathogens. Parker has worked for the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security. "I've not been a fan of every choice that Donald Trump has made. And I've been very critical of many of them. This one is a very good choice," said Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator under President Biden. Jha said he had consulted with Parker many times, describing him as widely known within the public health community as "deeply knowledgeable, serious, not particularly partisan, but really just very focused on important issues." One of the first challenges Parker will have to tackle is the unprecedented spread of bird flu around the country. In recent months, variants of the virus have decimated the poultry and dairy industries, driven up egg prices and led to concerns about spillovers into humans, including one death in Louisiana. Under the Biden administration, the office was charged with coordinating the mammoth response operations at HHS agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has struggled to investigate and stomp out spread of the virus in farms. "There are very few public health experts who have that breadth of knowledge around One Health and have dealt with animal health. And so, I think that is an advantage he has over many other people," said Jha. Other challenges loom on the immediate horizon, including the U.S. response to a new outbreak of an Ebola virus in Uganda that has faced delays due to the Trump administration's sweeping pauses on foreign aid and shutdown of U.S. Agency for International Development missions. Parker's selection for the role suggests that President Trump is not planning to do away entirely with the office, a possibility he had raised during his campaign. Some Trump advisers had suggested that the office might be reorganized into the National Security Council, instead of operating as a standalone team. One current health official voiced concern over whether Parker's team would be adequately staffed for the breadth of work awaiting him, as he starts at the White House this week. "I do know that by picking Gerry Parker, I think at least the Trump White House is signaling they're going to take biological threats seriously and they're going to have a serious person at the helm," said Jha. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-head-pandemic-office-gerald-parker/

Please watch the videos below to gain insight into the beliefs that are held by the brand new Director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

THIS IS OUR COLLECTIVE FUTURE

September 2, 2022 (Monkeypox)

April 14, 2020 (COVID-19)

April 8, 2020 (COVID-19)

October 4, 2018 (One Health)

Another veterinary doctor will soon be shilling for another scamdemic while advocating for the mass culling of perfectly healthy birds (no wonder egg prices have hyper inflated and will continue to trend more expensive); perhaps Dr. Gerald Parker will have much in common with Pfizer’s CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, who also just so happens to be a veterinary doctor.

Picking Dr. Gerald Parker for Director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is quite literally antithetical to having Robert Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Which leaves us with the most pressing question: what the hell is Trump thinking?

What matters most now is that when — not if — the next scamdemic is deployed, the single most important thing anyone can do is to avoid any and all vaccines. The next line of defense is prophylaxis against these gain of function viral releases, which not only includes Ivermectin, but, also, a powerful nutraceutical containing Quercetin and Zinc, which act as a zinc ionophore, thus allowing for the zinc to pass through cell membranes and prevent viral replication.

In other words, to protect and treat against PSYOP-BIRD-FLU and any of the other possible manufactured infectious diseases, as well as seasonal flu and even the common cold, please take full advantage of this LIFESAVING WEEKEND CANCER FLASH SALE by using code RIOT20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RIOT20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends SUNDAY, February 9th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X