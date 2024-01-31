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Völva's avatar
Völva
Jan 31, 2024

We are in the hands of psychopaths, and have been for a long time. I hope more people would wake up and see reality for what it is, but it is incredibly hard for normal people to understand the true nature and extent of psychopathy in eg industry and our political “leadership”.

Never have I been more grateful that I did research and stopped vaccinating when my firstborn was 2 (and I saw relatively mild but clear and persistent negative effects at in his immune system, since reversed). Thank for highlighting this!

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Justin's avatar
Justin
Jan 31, 2024

Thank you. I have a child on the autism spectrum, and remember it was a new area of study back then. It certainly has increased a great deal since then. And the ambiguity that exists today, with ever-increasing levels of relativism becomes harder and harder for them to deal with, and for those around them, it requires greater patience and understanding. It's not their fault to get vaccinations at an age where they have no understanding other than a well-meaning parent (or required for school attendance).

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