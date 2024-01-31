The autism epidemic is directly correlated to the childhood vaccine schedule. The more vaccines foisted on innocent children and their badly misinformed parents, the greater the societal damage, not limited to autism, SIDS, type 1 diabetes, digestive disorders, etc. & etc.

The incidence of autism prior to 1980 was around one in ten thousand children. In 2002 it was one in two hundred and fifty. In 2013 it was one in fifty. And right up until the COVID DEATHVAX™ rollout, it was estimated to be one in twenty-five.

This perfectly tracks with the quadrupling of vaccines added to the childhood schedule, yet the CDC, WHO, Mockingbird mainstream media, et al. are actively covering up this longstanding bioterror crime against humanity.

And now comes the even more terrifying news: just like the unprecedented surge in (turbo) cancers perfectly coincided with the introduction of the EUA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” autism diagnoses have gone even more parabolic.

Ed Dowd’s important work on the Modified mRNA “vaccines” has been previously featured on this Substack; to wit:

Before we get to Dowd’s latest findings, it is important to note that according to a recent horrifying animal study, we now know that administering pregnant rats the Pfizer DEATHVAX™ induced ‘autism-like’ traits in their male pup offspring. This further corroborates the potential DNA alterations being passed down to future generations of genetically modified humans, as well as further proving that all vaccines may cause irreparable harms.

You may see more granular psychiatric body systems and underlying causes of autism here: UK PIP Analysis - Causes

We now have incontrovertible proof that the autism epidemic is about to get far, far worse.

The following article adds further color on just how dangerous vaccines really are to children, and it does not even factor the far more pernicious Modified mRNA poisons:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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