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Jerms 9654's avatar
Jerms 9654
Feb 7, 2024

Im literally not even afraid of cancer anymore because i have a drawer full of fen ben and ivermectin that i got off of this site.

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william cook
Feb 7, 2024

I have a friend who had chemo treatments. He was not improving and was burned and scarred from treatments. He needed a operation , but was told unitl his psa level was dropped close to normal they would not operate. I told him about the protocol. , fenbendazole and Ivermectin, along with vitamins and bland diet. He informed me his levels dropped from 5.5 to .5 and the dr was amazed, Shocked. Tehy now have him scheduled for his shoulder surgery. Thanks for these articles. you are saving lives.Giving people hope, something drug pushing drs are not doing

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