Former Marine Put on Hospice Care After 3 Years of Unsuccessful Chemo Beats His Stage 4 Colon Cancer in a Few Months Using Inexpensive Repurposed Drug
Poisoned by chemotherapy, surgically mutilated, and reduced to using colostomy bags, a former marine was needlessly medically tortured for over three years.
On the verge of death by iatrogenesis, and with absolutely nothing left to lose, he was tipped off about a veterinary dewormer drug aka horse paste aka the drug that the establishment badly maligned in order to push through their slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”
I started doing it 9/2/2021.
Six weeks in, keeping in mind I wasn't supposed to make it, what does that scan say? Fifty percent less disease.
Eight more weeks, I have another scan. No evidence of disease.
Readers of this Substack appreciate exactly what this ex-marine experienced; for example:
Etc. & etc. & etc.
The cancer surviving ex-marine recounts his miraculous ivermectin story:
The entire interview:
The below may be an even more potent cancer treatment than what our resourceful and dauntless ex-marine used:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Im literally not even afraid of cancer anymore because i have a drawer full of fen ben and ivermectin that i got off of this site.
I have a friend who had chemo treatments. He was not improving and was burned and scarred from treatments. He needed a operation , but was told unitl his psa level was dropped close to normal they would not operate. I told him about the protocol. , fenbendazole and Ivermectin, along with vitamins and bland diet. He informed me his levels dropped from 5.5 to .5 and the dr was amazed, Shocked. Tehy now have him scheduled for his shoulder surgery. Thanks for these articles. you are saving lives.Giving people hope, something drug pushing drs are not doing