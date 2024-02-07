Poisoned by chemotherapy, surgically mutilated, and reduced to using colostomy bags, a former marine was needlessly medically tortured for over three years.

On the verge of death by iatrogenesis, and with absolutely nothing left to lose, he was tipped off about a veterinary dewormer drug aka horse paste aka the drug that the establishment badly maligned in order to push through their slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

I started doing it 9/2/2021. Six weeks in, keeping in mind I wasn't supposed to make it, what does that scan say? Fifty percent less disease. Eight more weeks, I have another scan. No evidence of disease.

Readers of this Substack appreciate exactly what this ex-marine experienced; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

The cancer surviving ex-marine recounts his miraculous ivermectin story:

The entire interview:

The below may be an even more potent cancer treatment than what our resourceful and dauntless ex-marine used:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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