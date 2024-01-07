Continuing this Substack’s series on anecdotal repurposed drug case studies is an especially inspiring anecdotal success story that landed in my inbox late last night:

Happy New Year!

A friend of mine R. has been taking Fenbendazole since April.

The oncologist only gave R. 6 months to live after his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The doctors wanted to remove the cancer, but R. heard from a fishing friend about Fenbendazole, so he told his oncologist that he wanted to wait 6 months before opting for any surgery or chemo.

R. proceeded to take Fenbendazole and 6 months later he was completely cancer free.

R. still takes Fenbendazole every day as a precaution. He takes 450mg per day.

R.’s cancer marker started out at 1900, and is now at 41. After starting Fenbendazole, the number continued to decline.

R. has talked to people with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that are also cancer free thanks to Fenbendazole.

All of these cancer survivors continue to take Fenbendazole daily.

I hope this helped. I hope to see you in 2024!