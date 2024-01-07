2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Marianne Agnello
Jan 7, 2024

Our son died on Jan 2023 having been druged out of his head for treatment for Glioma.

He was first jabbed the day after his diagnosis then started on chemo then when his liver showed distress he was started on infusion who knows what was in that all the while getting boosters and flu shot also on a horrific steroid with the result that when the Victorian government brought in assisted suicide he chose to die he was 51 years old

JudyC
Jan 7, 2024

I see people I follow on Twitter (X) almost every day about a diagnosis of cancer and my heart hurts for them. I DM them with links to this site and a few others dealing with protocols for cancer treatment in the hopes that they’ll bother to do the research and at the very least add Fenbendazole and/or IVM to their treatment. I always get a kind response, but no clue if they are actually reading and implementing it. All I can do is encourage them. My own family is prepared and they all know that if they get any diagnosis (for pretty much anything) they are to call me immediately. These antidotal reports on your site are extremely helpful!

