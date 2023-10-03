An important exclusive guest post to Sunday’s article:

One of the attorneys involved in the Remdesivir class-action lawsuit recently reached out to this Substack to provide some additional information on their lawsuit, as well as issue a dire warning.

My name is Jamie Scher, and I am one of the lawyers who filed the Class Action In Shasta County California against Gilead Sciences, Inc., maker of the lethal drug known as Remdesivir and/or Veklury. In case you don’t get through this entire Substack article, let me emphasize the most important point that I would like to make to everyone: DO NOT EVER TAKE THESE DRUGS, EVER!

I have practiced what I call “happy” law for my entire career. Domestic Adoptions. I generally do not like attorneys. I certainly never like to hire an attorney. But I loved being an Adoption Attorney. The “Covid” years have validated my feelings towards most attorneys. Yet, thankfully, we managed to find a wonderful team of caring and highly moral attorneys to file what I believe to be one of the most important cases of this decade.

My father, Stan, was my best friend. In 2014 I watched a Florida hospital destroy and then kill my best friend. The hospital protocols, the lying doctors and nurses, the invasive biopsy of my father’s heart which was never sent out for testing, I could go on and on, but, basically, that devastating experience and the Covid pandemic deception was what led me to becoming one of the Plaintiffs’ attorneys on this case.

Our two lead Plaintiffs live in Shasta County California. Gilead is located in California. California has wonderful consumer protection laws. Deborah Fust lost her husband, the love of her life, to the use of Remdesivir on her husband against both his and her wishes.

Edward Pimentel was given Remdesivir, and put on a ventilator to die. He was in a coma for a month. He survived, but has many health problems, not limited to requiring oxygen just to get through the night.

Both Edward and Deborah’s husband were fit and healthy individuals, save for having some flu like symptoms.

If you are lucky enough to survive taking Remdesivir, you will most likely have kidney or liver or lung problems for the rest of your life.

For two years we have worked on figuring out how to get around the Prep Act to bring this case.

Suing Gilead is a big undertaking for our team both physically, mentally and financially. But we felt an overwhelming sense of urgency to file this lawsuit before the end of September 2023.

Hospitals have been incentivized to give Remdesivir to patients. They make ridiculous amounts of money on each patient. We have seen bills upwards of $300,000 for short term stays on a ventilator in combination with Remdesivir. This bonus period for hospitals ended September 30, 2023, and was set to be renewed. We believe that the timing of our filing was instrumental in causing Gilead to not renew this “emergency” inpatient Remdesivir protocol.

Now our newest concern is the latest Remdesivir outpatient protocol which deviously circumnavigates the previous murderous and fraudulent hospital protocol. The newest version of Remdesivir is an oral administration product which will also be deadly, but instead of killing you in the hospital, it will slowly kill you at home, and then when you land in the ER they will conveniently blame it on Covid, and not the poisonous oral Remdesivir that you were administering in the comfort of your home.

The associated propaganda that is coming, or, rather, lies that will be told promoting this new anticipated oral Remdesivir will also have zero benefit for anything pertaining to COVID-19, the seasonal flu, or any other respiratory disease or condition, but it will harm you, and harm you badly.

How do we know that a new oral Remdesivir is coming? I received a call two weeks ago from an old friend. Her mother went to the hospital with “cold” symptoms. They drew blood from her, and announced cheerfully that she was a candidate for outpatient use of Remdesivir! The only reason this friend called me was because she had seen some emails I had sent out, and remembered that I said Remdesivir was bad. By the time she called me the hospital had given her mom the first dose and she had brought her mom back for two more doses. She stopped taking her back to the hospital for the remaining doses after speaking to me. Is the goal to get away from the reputation “death by hospital protocol” and instead send people home to die? The drug is still on patent and very expensive.

In addition, I have heard that moms in chat rooms are discussing being on waiting lists with their doctors to get oral Remdesivir. How does this happen? It is beyond frustrating.

With that said, I was also then tipped off by a high-level industry insider that Gilead will soon be launching their oral Remdesivir that you can easily take at home, which perfectly lined up with all of the other information we were gathering.

Is this assisted suicide? No. Because the person taking the drug thinks they are getting better. So is this then Murder? You decide.

This should scare everyone who reads this: Remdesivir will soon be as available as a Tylenol PM-type drug, and it will cause tremendous harm that will be leveraged to reinforce the next “pandemic” narrative.

Our legal team works closely with Formerfedsgroup.org where you can seek support groups, add video testimonials of your personal Remdesivir stories, and help yourself while helping others. If you want to be a part of the class action, then please fill out our Jotform located on our website:

I want to end this with two calls to action:

Firstly, if you or a loved one was administered Remdesivir or Veklury, then please fill out our form, but also contact us directly about helping you to additionally file against the hospital and doctors and nurses and administrators. If we don’t hold them accountable, then they will never stop. The class action is against Gilead. You can be part of both the class action and an individual case locally. If the statute of limitations has run out for wrongful death — usually 2 or 3 years — then there may be a way around that statute. Contact us and we will lead you in the right direction.

Secondly, Gilead has a massive war chest to fight cases like ours; like all BigPharma corporations, it is part of their cost of doing business. There were over 250,000 views when Brian Ward posted about our filing. If he had posted our Givesendgo and everyone donated $1 we could be partially funded. Imagine everyone donated $10 or more. We could take care of legal fees, and victims. Please share and donate, but only if you are able. Stay safe and aware, knowledge is your power.

Do NOT comply.

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