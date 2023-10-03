2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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R3000's avatar
R3000
Oct 3, 2023

Being a conspiracy theorist, I saved my mom and stood up to three docs and 2 nurses trying to give her “run death is near”. One of my proudest and greatest achievements.

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Janet
Oct 3, 2023

My sister in law barely survived remdisivir but has issues now. I have sent her this post. She is unvaxxed and super angry about the whole thing.

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