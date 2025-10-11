At the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, just prior to the FDA granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Modified mRNA poison injections, this Substack coined the term: slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

It was clearly obvious based on the patents held by the Department of Defense and the Pentagon, and the fact that this gene altering “technology” could never make it past animal trials, that these were not traditional vaccines (also unsafe and ineffective) by any means; even both Pfizer and Moderna in passing termed these depopulation shots of theirs “gene therapies,” which made it painfully clear that these “vaccines” were designed and distributed to induce a mass peaceful culling by way of never-ending adverse events.

As an aside, yesterday President Operation Warp Speed subjected himself to the flu vaccine and a PSYOP-19 ‘weapon of mass destruction’ booster shot…

…or did he?

After all of the evidence, and all of the carnage, the powers that be are still somehow pushing these deadly DNA modifying poison injections…

And now let us get to the Alliance Of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal and their long overdue order, which should serve as a wakeup call to the entire world.

by Dr. Joseph Sansone and Lawyerlisa

Shout out to Lisa Miron, AKA Lawyer Lisa on Substack and author of World On Mute, for coming up with this idea and acting in her capacity as an activist in pursuing this initiative before the tribunal, the courage of the injured complainants, prosecutors, and the tribunal for taking such extraordinary action in defense of mankind.

A screen shot and downloadable pdf of this extraordinary declaration and ORDER are below.

After reviewing hundreds of pages of evidence from my current case, including scientific papers and legal briefs filed in the Florida court system, as well other scientific papers, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal, issued a declaration and ORDER declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

In addition to legal briefs and scientific studies, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) reviewed affidavits filed in my current case in the Florida court system from Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Karen Kingston; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD.; and the late Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD, the law professor that wrote the U.S. domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention, called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Dr. Boyle publicly stated the COVID 19 injections were bioweapons in late 2020, before they were even deployed.

The declaration and ORDER include quotes from and or cites affidavits from Dr. Francis Boyle, J.D, PhD; Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D.,; Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD; and Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. It also cites the work of Dr. James Thorp, M.D.; Dr. David J. Speicher, who also provided an affidavit; Dr. Jessica Rose; and Dr. Kevin McKernan; and cites a recent paper by Dr. Andrew Zywiec, et. al., stating that the ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

This extraordinary declaration and ORDER comes in the wake of the World Council for Health Florida chapter declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Previously county Republican Parties across the U.S. as well as the Idaho and Arizona GOPs declared MRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal stated:

“This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections‘ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.”

The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal has nation to nation status recognized by the Canadian government. The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

It is unclear what the international legal ramifications of this ORDER will be. The ORDER also states:

“As such colonial systems have only served to perpetuate the injustice of what can only be seen as a planned and executed murder and depopulation of mankind around the world. The lack of justice in colonial systems must be seen as by design and to further the application and deployment of bioweapons on the public. We ask the original peoples and rest of mankind to stand together to give this decision and declaration the force of morality and justice- which is the basis of any system of law. There can be no architecture of law that is a permissive grant to deploy bioweapons on mankind. We find there is a consequential degeneracy in the intrinsic value of mankind by those who have and continue to promulgate the application of weapons of mass destruction on humanity. The COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are weapons. Biological weapons. Cellular weapons. Poisonous weapons. Genetic weapons. Nanotechnology. Intergenerational weapons. Technological weapons.”

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Ain Declaration Of Bioweapons 8october2025 (1) 581KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Do NOT comply.

