This Substack recently exposed some of the moving parts contributing to the illegal alien invasion…

…and now we will add some additional color on this Great Reset con, and how the illegitimate and wholly captured Federal government is destroying American from within on behalf of its globalist handlers; to wit:

What we are now witnessing is the acceleration of the corporate and private central bank melding with the Cloward-Piven Strategy to bring Western nations to their collective knees in plain sight.

Of course, PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE is now directly responsible for the latest “highly pathogenic” avian flu virus, which is now being trial ballooned for the upcoming DISEASE-X “pandemic:”

Except the only symptom from this latest fear-mongering scam is pinkeye; which will not stop various Marxist government apparatchiks from attempting to cull livestock and force a nationwide registry for all cows and chickens in order to put even more strain on the intentionally compromised food supply. Remember, tens if not hundreds of millions of people in the developing world starved to death from PSYOP-19, and we are still feeling the global supply chain effects from this scamdemic, along with inflation which in reality is far higher than yesterday’s fraudulent 3.5% CPI print.

And it would not be a proper “pandemic” that allows for further culling and controlling of populations if there was not yet another deadly “vaccine” on deck, with the usual democidal agencies having already approved yet another “Safe and Effective” slow kill bioweapon; to wit:

Just like Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci warned about COVID-19 well before he and his Gates, CIA, Pentagon, CFR, UN, WHO, WEF, et al. partners-in-crime released it, so too now are these preternaturally prescient “experts” warning about their followup DISEASE-X:

It is critically important to appreciate that the WHO is the UN’s “health” node, and nothing more; in other words, the latter controls the former and sets its eugenics policies along with a little help from Rockefeller puppet Gates and other assets.

Which ultimately brings us right back to the UN and their technocommunist ploy to control the entire planet with “climate change” and “pandemics” and other swindles:

Here is the video from the above X post, which was recorded about a decade ago exposing this nefarious globalist takeover scheme which was hatched long before:

It is no wonder then that the UN is responsible for much of the wide open Southern border crisis, and they are intimately involved in aiding and abetting the illegal invaders in known UN and NGO staging zones like the Darién Gap.

To better appreciate what the UN is attempting to institute with their Agenda 21 and 2030 Agenda, this is truly must see:

The Club of Rome is also behind the open borders, “pandemics,” and their invention of the whole anthropogenic “climate change” psyop:

It is also important to appreciate that all illegal invaders are not required to be “vaccinated,” nor are they vetted and conditioned to be good slaves, yet:

Not only is illegal “immigration” an engineered takedown of a nation, it is also a mass demoralization operation that also further impoverishes We the People.

As an aside, the “pandemic” tabletop exercise known as EVENT 201 — which was brought to us by the Intelligence Industrial Complex, Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, and the various other usual globalist players — predicted that Japan as a direct function of their extremely high societal IQ would be the first nation to call out the scamdemic and associated DEATHVAX™. This is precisely what has transpired, and just the other day professor Masayasu Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School, gave the world the following bombshell warning:

Thank you very much for giving me this valuable opportunity to send my message about human rights abuse in the time of COVID-19. My name is Masayasu Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School. My specialty is Molecular Pathology and Medicine.



The pandemic was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world. A plan was set up to shorten the time to develop vaccines, which usually takes longer than ten years to less than one year. Operation Warp Speed. This operation was used to cover up the misconceptions of the genetic vaccines. Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected.



That is, intramuscular injection of viral genes to produce toxic spike proteins directly in human tissues to stimulate immune system. Because this is a completely new method and misconceived method that has never applied before in human history, it is impossible, therefore, for most of doctors to give proper informed consent. However, due to irresponsible government and media campaigns to promote vaccines, 80% of the Japanese has been vaccinated.



Unfortunately, seven shots have been done so far. This is the most and worst in the world. And the result was the induction of the terrible drug induced injury that has never seen in human history. I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights. However, Keizo Takemi, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, has been insisting that there is no serious concern about the injury caused by genetic vaccines. And without learning from the current situation of injured patients, they plan to construct a new vaccine production system in preparation for the next pandemic. This is an unbelievable, crazy situation.



The Japanese government is first in the world to approve a new type of vaccine called self replication replicon vaccine, and plans to start to supply it in this fall and winter. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is providing a huge amount of subsidies for this project. And factories to produce new vaccines are being built one after another in Japan. I visited these factories directly.



Furthermore, the Japanese government is currently soliciting large scale clinical trials worth $900 million from pharmaceutical companies that are taking on the challenge of developing vaccines to prepare for the next pandemic by Disease X proposed during the Davos conference this year. It is speculated that the movement by the Japanese government is part of CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation's 100 days mission, which aims to shorten the time to one third of Operation Warp Speed. Namely, they are trying to shorten the vaccine business cycle by developing a vaccine in hundreds of days. This is possible only by ignoring the human rights perspective. Amendments to the WHO, International Health Regulation (IHR), and the so called Pandemic Treaty, which are about to be adopted at the 77th World Health assembly this year, are attempting to give rationality and legal binding force to such unscientific and dangerous crazy plans.



If such things continue, there is high risk that Japan made vaccines will be exported under the guise for false trust. If Japan were to become a vaccine perpetrator, it would leave irreparable harm to future generations. Therefore, the actions of Japanese government MUST BE STOPPED by international collaborations.



Although it has already been three years since I started to give lectures to educate Japanese people about the dangers of vaccines, it is still difficult to penetrate through the sound barriers of mainstream media. If we tell the truth about vaccines on YouTube, it is deleted within a day. The reality is that we are facing censorship and speech suppression almost every day.



Therefore, I put my hope in the publication of a book with the last version of speech and published a book with a title "Withdraw From WHO" It is difficult to stop this movement because it is now politically hopeless to change the situation of the Japanese government. The message I would like to cover convey to the world is that when Disease X occurs in the future, you should never trust the Japan made vaccine that was developed in a short period of time in order to protect human rights in cases of control that transcend national boundaries.



I believe that sharing the truth and countries is so important and that this is a step towards unity and solidarity. Only through the process of information exchange between all countries in the world, we can find hope in the midst of despair. I do hope that my statement will help all of you to protect your healthy life and your family. Thank you very much for your attention.



- Prof Masayasu Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School.



[VIDEO SOURCE] [TRANSLATION SOURCE]

It is no coincidence then that according to a recent Bloomberg article entitled, Record 2 Million Foreign Workers Are Changing the Face of Japan, Japan is also now allowing unprecedented amounts of foreigners into its closed society, though not illegal invaders just yet.

Japan’s demographic struggles are forcing companies and communities to open up at an unprecedented rate. Last year, the number of foreign workers hit a record 2.04 million, up 12.4% from 2022, according to labor ministry figures released late last month. That inflow is set to continue at a fast pace as Japan seeks more assembly line staff, construction workers, vegetable pickers and care-givers for the elderly.

The demographic death spiral of Japan which is allowing for the rising importation of foreigners is a direct consequence of their central bank — the BoJ — destroying their economy through deliberately ruinous monetary policies; in fact, that the BoJ was the first central bank at the behest of the Bank for International Settlements and the Federal Reserve to ever implement Quantitive Easing (QE) years before the Great Financial Crisis. This QE program was instrumental is destroying the financial and social fabric of Japan, and the globalist financial terrorist perpetrators knew this all along.

It is vital for the UN et al. to destroy the cultures, health, and IQ’s of nations like Japan and America in order to institute their dystopian Agendas and Resets. Pernicious central bank mandates, society-collapsing open border and immigration policies, scamdemics, slow kill bioweapons, bug gruel, processed foods, synthetic meats, environmental toxin releases, sun blotting aerosols, GMO frankenmosquitos, mass fear and self-loathing “climate change” brainwashing campaigns, X Everything App social credit score systems, encouraged mass euthanasia, and so on and so forth are the various tools and ops that they are foisting on the slaves of the earth in order to achieve their nefarious transhumanist endgame.

But good always defeats evil, in the end.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

