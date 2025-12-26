The legal and societal screws appear to be tightening all around the NWO globopedo bioterrorist puppets, with a lawsuit in the Netherlands by seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs, one of which has already passed away, attempting to establish that the COVID “vaccines” are bioweapons.

The court has ordered that Bill Gates and Albert Bourla testify in this case.

Anyone that has been paying a scintilla of attention appreciates that the entire Modified mRNA platform was always designed as a slow kill bioweapon program, with the Intelligence-Industrial Complex holding the majority of patents and contracting out their BigPharma partners-in-crime to manufacture said depopulation injections.

This suit also names fifteen additional defendants, including former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, and several Dutch public health officials and journalists.

According to an article by the Children’s Health Defense titled, Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Ordered to Testify in Dutch COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit, things may be getting a lot worse for these eugenicist errand boys:

The only way anyone in their right mind could have ever subjected themselves to these deadly gene altering ‘Trust the $cience’ poisons was if they were lied to, with even the most brainwashed useful idiot virtue signaling radical leftists having avoided these ‘$afe and Effective’ injections if they were not so badly conned.

Of course, the deliberate addition of the highly carcinogenic gene altering SV40 promotor sequences in the Pfizer “vaccines” only further proves that these shots are deliberately manufactured bioweapons.

Not to mention, this deadly platform could never make it past animal trials, and was only allowed to poison humanity when the criminal FDA issued their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) while suppressing and maligning actual lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine precisely because they worked so exceptionally well to save lives, and no experimental “vaccine” was ever needed.

In essence, for any competent attorney this should be a slam dunk case, with Gates, Bourla, Rutte, et al. requiring immediate arresting upon jury verdict.

Meanwhile, more good news, as a bus made its way through the foreign nation of Washington D.C. with wanted posters of Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Jacob Rothschild, CDC, BigPharma, and Robert Kadlec:

Perhaps the proverbial tides are finally turning, and mass arrests will take place.

One can certainly hope against hope, just don’t hold your breath…

Do NOT comply.

