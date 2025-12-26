🚨Dutch Court Orders Bill Gates and Albert Bourla to Testify Over Deadly mRNA "Vaccines" As Bus In Washington DC Featured Wanted Posters Of Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, CDC, BigPharma & Co
The legal and societal screws appear to be tightening all around the NWO globopedo bioterrorist puppets, with a lawsuit in the Netherlands by seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs, one of which has already passed away, attempting to establish that the COVID “vaccines” are bioweapons.
The court has ordered that Bill Gates and Albert Bourla testify in this case.
Anyone that has been paying a scintilla of attention appreciates that the entire Modified mRNA platform was always designed as a slow kill bioweapon program, with the Intelligence-Industrial Complex holding the majority of patents and contracting out their BigPharma partners-in-crime to manufacture said depopulation injections.
This suit also names fifteen additional defendants, including former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, and several Dutch public health officials and journalists.
According to an article by the Children’s Health Defense titled, Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Ordered to Testify in Dutch COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit, things may be getting a lot worse for these eugenicist errand boys:
The defendants may face additional legal challenges in Dutch courts in the new year. A second lawsuit, filed in March by three COVID-19 vaccine injury victims in the Netherlands, presents a similar set of allegations and names the same defendants.
At a press conference last week, Dutch attorney Peter Stassen, who represents the vaccine-injured plaintiffs in both cases, earlier this month petitioned the courts in both cases to hear in-person testimony by five expert witnesses regarding the safety and efficacy of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Stassen, oral hearings will be held in both cases next year, but hearing dates have not yet been scheduled. Stassen seeks to consolidate the cases.
The expert witnesses include:
Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive.
Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., a psychotherapist who is litigating to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida.
Katherine Watt, a researcher and paralegal.
Mike Yeadon, Ph.D., a pharmacologist and former vice president of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory research unit.
Earlier this month, Stassen and the expert witnesses released a series of YouTube videos presenting their evidence and proposed testimony.
Plaintiffs ‘victims of people who unjustly suppress the truth’
Both lawsuits have taken a circuitous path in the Dutch court system.
In October 2024, the District Court of Leeuwarden rejected Gates’ motion to dismiss the case, ruling that it has jurisdiction over Gates and ordering Gates to pay the defendants’ legal fees.
In June 2025, the plaintiffs increased their claims against the defendants and petitioned the court to accept the expert witnesses’ testimony.
On Dec. 7, Stassen submitted written statements and the recorded video statements by the expert witnesses to the District Court of Leeuwarden.
The second lawsuit kicked off in March with an application for preliminary evidence proceedings. In August, the District Court of Leeuwarden denied the application, finding that the plaintiffs lacked standing to seek a preliminary hearing while attempting to join the 2023 lawsuit.
In September, Stassen filed an appeal, alleging that the court did not afford the plaintiffs a fair trial, in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights, and calling upon the court to allow the expert witnesses to testify in court.
During last week’s press conference, Stassen said the plaintiffs — and the broader public — “are victims of people who unjustly suppress the truth.”
“By suppressing the truth, my clients were misled. Had they not been misled, they would not have gotten the COVID-19 shot, a shot that the suppressors of the truth still tout as a safe and effective vaccine to this day,” Stassen said.
The only way anyone in their right mind could have ever subjected themselves to these deadly gene altering ‘Trust the $cience’ poisons was if they were lied to, with even the most brainwashed useful idiot virtue signaling radical leftists having avoided these ‘$afe and Effective’ injections if they were not so badly conned.
Of course, the deliberate addition of the highly carcinogenic gene altering SV40 promotor sequences in the Pfizer “vaccines” only further proves that these shots are deliberately manufactured bioweapons.
Not to mention, this deadly platform could never make it past animal trials, and was only allowed to poison humanity when the criminal FDA issued their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) while suppressing and maligning actual lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine precisely because they worked so exceptionally well to save lives, and no experimental “vaccine” was ever needed.
In essence, for any competent attorney this should be a slam dunk case, with Gates, Bourla, Rutte, et al. requiring immediate arresting upon jury verdict.
Meanwhile, more good news, as a bus made its way through the foreign nation of Washington D.C. with wanted posters of Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Jacob Rothschild, CDC, BigPharma, and Robert Kadlec:
Perhaps the proverbial tides are finally turning, and mass arrests will take place.
One can certainly hope against hope, just don’t hold your breath…
Do NOT comply.
I want to know Albert Bourla's qualifications for being Pfizer VP of vaccines? The only thing I am aware of in his past is that he is the vet who developed the medicine Improvac, chemical castration for Swine. Looks like it was adapted for human use looking at the birth rate huh?
While they're at it, they should subpoena Ursula van de Crook, the unelected ruler of the EU about how big the bribe was from Bouria to buy huge quantities of this poison at ridiculously high prices.....