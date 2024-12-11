The latest PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam involves adding a highly toxic chemical to cow feed in order to radically alter their microbiome such that they no longer produce methane. But this gas is part of the biogenic carbon cycle that after a dozen or so years breaks down into natural CO2 and water, which is then absorbed by grass via photosynthesis that the cows in turn eat, and so the lifecycle continues; in other words, both methane and CO2 are the gasses of life, which is precisely why they are perpetrating this evil against nature and humanity.

But it gets worse, because in order to pull off their global peaceful culling they must also depopulate and sterilize both the food supply and humans; to wit:

3-NOP, or Bovaer, is so highly toxic that farmers must wear hazmat suits to handle it, since this chemical is a known reproductive toxin; therefore, not only will the cows become sterile, but so will those consuming their altered milk, which will in turn cause even more lactose-intolerance-like allergies, and far worse.

Just like PSYOP-19 scam, and the associated payload slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” this latest “climate change” eugenics program is being rolled out by the very same usual suspects like Bill Gates (who has a competing poison cow feed additive product) and his various globalist partners-in-crime.

Also, the war on farmers and thus the global food supply has been ramping up of late; for example, in England the installed WEF puppet prime minister Keir Starmer was recently ordered by his handlers to raise inheritance taxes theft on UK farmers to such untenable rates that they would all effectively be forced to sell their lands, thus paving the way for strictly synthetic tumorigenic meats, poisonous milk, and bug gruel as rationed by the X Everything App A.I.-driven social credit score system.

Thankfully, farmers are pushing back:

There are many attack vectors currently being deployed to destroy all carbon based lifeforms, and for a tiny cadre of technocrats to literally depopulate and enslave the surviving genetically modified humans and livestock alike in their Great Reset/2030 Agenda hell on earth dystopia.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Bovaer, a cow feed additive designed to reduce methane emissions, is facing public pushback despite industry assurances the additive is “safe and effective” and also key to reducing greenhouse emissions from dairy cows.

The feed additive works by suppressing the enzyme in a cow’s rumen that forms methane.

DSM-Firmenich, the company that created the additive, and Elanco, a U.S. drugmaker that markets the product in the U.S. and Canada, claim that feeding one tablespoon of Bovaer per lactating dairy cow per day can reduce methane emissions by about 30%. However, a meta-analysis of trials of the additive found a wider range of results.

According to Elanco, feeding Bovaer to 1 million cows for a year would be equivalent to eliminating more than 285,000 cars from the road for a year. The company also says that feeding Bovaer to cattle “has proven to be safe for animals, producers and consumers.”

Bovaer is available for sale in 68 countries and has been approved in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), where a major dairy giant, Arla Foods, recently initiated a trial of around 30 farms.

Several major U.K. supermarket chains are set to sell milk from Bovaer-fed cows.

However, in over 13,000 replies to Arla’s announcement on X about its Bovaer field trials, commenters slammed the company. Critics called the trial “insane” and filmed themselves pouring out Arla milk products. Some called for a boycott of the product.

We have just announced a new project with @Morrisons, @Tesco and @AldiUK to trial the use of feed additive, Bovaer® on ~30 Arla farms. Bovaer® can reduce emissions from cows by 27%, and this represents an amazing chance to reduce emissions on farm. #agriculture #climate pic.twitter.com/XaGmopwVJg — Arla Foods UK (@ArlaFoodsUK) November 26, 2024

Critics also weighed in on TikTok and Facebook, where their posts have garnered millions of views, the BBC reported.

The public outcry has been so significant that DSM-Firmenich and Arla were compelled to make public statements about the alleged safety of the product. In the past 24 hours, British news outlets The Guardian, The Spectator and The Conversation published articles defending Bovaer and attempting to discredit its critics.

However, concerned scientists who spoke with The Defender said the product hasn’t been sufficiently studied to back up claims that it’s safe for cattle or humans. They also said there are better strategies to reduce methane emissions.

“All-in-all, there are warning flags that this drug could have harmful effects,” John Fagan, Ph.D., chief scientist of Health Research Institute, said. “It has been rushed to market without adequate testing for safety to the cows and to the people who drink the milk.”

Fagan said the drug could pose particular risks to children, who are more vulnerable because their detoxification systems haven’t yet matured.

“There is no need for highly toxic Bovear to be force-fed to cows to reduce methane emissions,” said André Leu, international director of Regeneration International, author and regenerative organic farmer.

“Most ruminant methane emissions come from Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs),” Leu said. “While methane and other greenhouse gas outputs are considerable for CAFOs and intensive industrial livestock production systems, this is not true for regenerative grazing livestock practices on pasture,” which could be a safer alternative for human and animal health.

The safest alternative possible is to arrest all of these globalist sociopaths at once, and to free humanity from their insane mad scientist bioterror schemes.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

