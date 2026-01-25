Dr. Fauci is one of the most prolific serial killers in world history, and his manufactured AIDS “epidemic” and deadly AZT drug that induced the very symptoms it promised to cure was merely his warmup trial run for his followup magnum opus bioterror murder spree in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

And just like with AZT in the 1980s, Dr. Fauci found his perfect democide drug in Remdesivir, a poison so deadly that it could only be promoted during a fake emergency; in fact, just like AZT, Remdesivir causes the very symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, thus proving to be the ultimate coverup drug that caused much of the increased ICU mortality. By shutting down the kidneys, which caused fluids to build up in the lungs just as intubation was ordered, thus causing intense pressure buildup on the lungs, and, ultimately death, Remdesivir iatrogenesis was classified as “COVID pneumonia” a la AZT murder being classified as AIDS complications.

Which brings us to an email that was sent to yours truly a few hours ago in relation to today’s earlier article…

…with the following correspondence:

Just saw your email and haven’t had a chance to read through all the articles yet, but I wanted to make sure you saw this. I believe someone first discovered it in 2021. It at least seems legitimate. If so, then it was yet another thing Anthony Fauci lied to the world about:

The low-res image shared with yours truly is transcribed for easier reading:

Well, well, well…look at what the hell just surfaced The Virology Journal - the official publication of Dr. Fauci’s National Institutes of Health - published what is now a blockbuster article on August 22, 2005, under the heading - get ready for this - “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.” (Emphasis mine throughout.) Write the researchers, “We report....that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” This means, of course, that Dr. Fauci has known for 15 years that chloroquine and its even milder derivative hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will not only treat a current case of coronavirus (therapeutic”) but prevent future cases (”prophylactic). So HCQ functions as both a cure and a vaccine. In other words, it’s a wonder drug for coronavirus. Said Dr. Fauci’s NIH in 2005, “concentrations of 10 uM completely abolished SARS-CoV infection.” Fauci’s researchers add, “chloroquine can effectively reduce the establishment of infection and spread of SARS-CoV.”

Sure enough, the NIH’s research study titled Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread, is real and absolutely damning — they always knew that Hydroxychloroquine (and Ivermectin) would cure their gain-of-function viral release, concluding a full decade and a half before Dr. Fauci unleashed his second murderous “health” scam on the world with the following:

Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. Favorable inhibition of virus spread was observed when the cells were either treated with chloroquine prior to or after SARS CoV infection. In addition, the indirect immunofluorescence assay described herein represents a simple and rapid method for screening SARS-CoV antiviral compounds. […] Chloroquine, a relatively safe, effective and cheap drug used for treating many human diseases including malaria, amoebiosis and human immunodeficiency virus is effective in inhibiting the infection and spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. The fact that the drug has significant inhibitory antiviral effect when the susceptible cells were treated either prior to or after infection suggests a possible prophylactic and therapeutic use.

This is just more evidence of blatant crimes against humanity, with the suppression of repurposed lifesaving compounds simply being a premeditated component of the military-grade depopulation program, replete with “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that were developed not by the likes of Pfizer and Moderna, but, rather, by the DOD, Pentagon, NIH, NIAID, et al.

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

