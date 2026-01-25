2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Thomas A Braun RPh
29m

Did you know that part of the treatment protocol included Tylenol 500 mg every 4 hours for pain? Did you know that overdosing on Tylenol and/or acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol in Europe has the same symptoms that mimic the flu/covid? So, Remdesivir, Tylenol, Ventilators were all strong negatives. All part of the Fauci protocol from a physician who never treated a patient personally in his life and became the Medicine God. It all speaks to the lack of oversight at NIH to monitor and evaluate the decision makers ability to do no harm. The NIH system is dysfunctional.

Trying hard
42m

I learned this in 2020. I read the paper and was horrified. It was amazing because I tried to tell people way back then and offered the paper which I believe was later censored. But back then,, people did not want to know and they did not want to hear it. They were preferring the hysteria and fear and being told what to do. And I hate to say it that 6 years later I don't believe any of those people have changed

