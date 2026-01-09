Readers of this Substack appreciate just how important Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s contributions have been to the medical freedom movement…

…and the other day the good doctor posted some stunning admissions on X:

When another doctor made an astute, yet painfully obvious statement…

Dr. Bowden replied:

And just like that we get to the crux of the matter: the illegitimate Federal government has absolutely no right to not only interfere in the doctor-patient relationship, but also has no right whatever being in the health insurance business.

Here is what the Federal government has a constitution duty to uphold, and nothing else:

The Tenth Amendment says the federal government can only do things expressly listed in the Constitution -- every other federal activity is illegal.



That list, in entirety:

1. Mint gold and silver coins (*not* paper money)

2. Establish citizenship rules

3. Post offices and post roads

4. Bankruptcy, counterfeiting, piracy laws

5. Patents and copyrights

6. Regulate commerce with foreign nations, between states, and with Native tribes

7. Declare war; maintain army, navy, and militia

8. Establish lower federal courts

9. Exercise authority over Washington, D.C.



That means roughly 80% of federal spending is, in fact, illegal. Source

There is no constitutional right for the government to be involved in healthcare, or money laundering funds to Somali invaders running medicare scams or daycare centers, and certainly no right to mandate any injections to anyone whatsoever.

Most importantly, even though the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) just eliminated 65% of routine childhood vaccine doses, the remaining 30 doses of poisonous depopulation injections means that there are 30 doses too many still, which is why Dr. Bowden reposted the following yesterday:

Do the Kennedy ass kissers and MAHA hopium huffers understand that they are STILL RECOMMENDING the worst offenders for vaccine injury and death and still not holding big pharma accountable in any way?



They're still recommending vaccines for pregnant women? (See the "in utero" vaccines).



Do you care that this won't reduce injuries and deaths AT ALL or reduce autism AT ALL because the vaccines that are the most attributed to regression, injuries, and even deaths ARE STILL ON THE SCHEDULE?



...or do y'all just like to clap and congratulate each other on social media for absolutely nothing? Source

There is not a single vaccine on that childhood schedule that is safe, effective or necessary, and not a single one of them has ever had any kind of RCT with placebo control precisely because they are all extremely unsafe and ineffective.

And the fact that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” have still not been pulled with extreme prejudice from the marketplace further proves that MAHA is not doing its job, and there are still horrifying backroom deals with the bioterrorist BigPharma criminals; for example:

Some additional uncomfortable truthiness for the MAHA team:

Which is why Dr. Bowden continues to rail against a murderous Medical-Industrial Complex that still promotes their eugenics system in full effect; to wit:

In many ways the MAHA trend is certainly our friend, but we must hold RFK Jr. and his team’s feet to the proverbial fires, and keep exposing their severe shortcomings, especially when it comes to the deadly PSYOP-19 shots.

So while MAHA is making monumental strides, it is still grossly failing We the People in so many critical ways.

Dr. Bowden was dead-on correct when she wrote, “Government needs to leave and stay out of the exam room.”

Actually, government needs to leave and stay out of the 99%+ of American life in general, and only then will both MAHA and MAGA fully accomplish their respective acronym objectives.

Do NOT comply.

Please take full advantage of this FLASH WEEKEND SALE by using code MAHA20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The MAHA WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, January 11th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X