Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a medical freedom hero that has been featured on this Substack many times…

…and she has paid the ultimate price for saving her patients lives by keeping them away from the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” while administering lifesaving compounds such as the Nobel prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin.

In a recent X post Dr. Bowden broke down exactly what she has lost saving lives:

Damn straight.



If I had vaccinated the 6000 patients I treated with Covid, I would have made $1.5 million.



Instead, I spent $250,000+ in legal fees defending my license for prescribing ivermectin. Joe Rogan & Theo Von on How Insurance Companies Try to Incentivize Physicians



“I had Mary Talley Bowden on the podcast … She was saying that if she vaccinated … all of her patients for COVID, she’d have made $1.5 Million. That’s motivation.” Source

Lawfare is an ugly tactic perpetrated by criminal grifters, medical boards and BigPharma alike to wear down innocent people doing good in this world like Dr. Bowden.

Thankfully, Dr. Bowden will eventually win all of her legal cases, and more than likely recoup some, if not all, of her legal fees.

But if Dr. Bowden behaved like the majority of her “expert” colleagues, then she would certainly be a lot more affluent today, while many of her patients would be dead from this PSYOP-19 scamdemic democide project.

In the aforementioned X post many “vaccinated” bots swooped down on Dr. Bowden in order to discredit her lifesaving information; for example:

Dummies LOL when they have nothing else to say.

All ad hominem attacks by VAIDS-induced brain damaged bots fail miserably in the face of actual facts.

The Ivermectin link Dr. Bowden posted has been cited many times by this Substack:

Unsurprisingly, there were also plenty of individuals that posted positive comments defending Dr. Bowden:

It is high time for all of these gene altering and lifespan reducing Modified mRNA “vaccines” to be pulled from the market forever.

Whether it is vaccines or climate change or identity politics, the socially engineered indoctrination is a critical component of the ongoing NWO globopedo eugenics program:

Brainwashed useful idiots partaking in their mass ritual bio-suicides is precisely how these crimes against humanity keep getting perpetrated, with theft via “income” taxation having paid for these “free” “vaccines;” because it is so virtuous after all to pay for your own demise.

There is not a single vaccine injected into the deltoid that can prevent, cure or in any way attenuate any respiratory infection, not a one. And of course, there is not a single RCT with placebo control that could ever establish that any vaccine injected into the deltoid can prevent, cure or in any way attenuate any respiratory infection, not a one.

Which is why they went after Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine so hard, because these repurposed drugs actually work such that the FDA could have never granted their scandalously fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for the deadly Modified mRNA depopulation injections.

Which is why they went after people like Dr. Bowden so hard, because she actually saved lives with inexpensive repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, instead of defiling her Hypocrite Oath for some BigPharma shekels like so many other doctors did with their C-19 “vaccine” iatrocide.

Do NOT comply.

The BLACK FRIDAY SALE ends in a matter of hours, so please take advantage of these low prices and stock up on all of these lifesaving compounds!

Please use code BF20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends Sunday, November 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code BF20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X