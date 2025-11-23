2nd Smartest Guy in the World

ViaVeritasVita
After having read you for four years (and counting), I now have an  anecdote to offer. Sometime in this past summer, although we didn't actually note the "when", a small white, crusty patch showed up on my husband's face, on the cheekbone. Rubbing/scratching did not remove it. I believe the patch grew, to about 3/8". Four weeks ago, husband sort-of-grudgingly agreed to try Ivermectin.  November 1, we went to Tractor Supply, bought a tube of Farnam Iver-care (Apple flavor!) 1.87% ivermectin paste. Husband began putting a dab on the spot, morning of Nov. 2. Did so daily. Saturday, 11/15, he told me, showed me: the spot had dropped off. That's a window from November 2, a.m., to November 15, a.m. There's now just a little pink spot of healed flesh remaining (yes, I took  a photo). Many thanks, 2nd Smartest Guy in the World! And from this I am caused to wonder, how many people have physically benefitted, from your writing endeavors? You are getting the message out.

Mick From Hooe (UK)
A nice little 'earner' - if you don't mind being responsible for PREMEDITATED MASS-MURDER.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot!)

