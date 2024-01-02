2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dee's avatar
Dee
Jan 2, 2024Edited

The Medical Mafia has been doing this for eons. Many people have come forward over that last several decades WITH DATA, LOTS OF DATA, of better survival rates than the Rockerfeller/Carnegie plan to poison, cut and burn cancer patients. Only to have the same thing happen to them that happened to Dr. Makis. Try to bribe the healers to silence, then ruin their reputation, then ruin their means of income.

Same old plan happened to the doctors who came forward with an early treatment plan for covid, rather than take a poison shot and stay home till you turn blue then come to the hospital to get your Remdesivir kidney killing drug so they can vent people to death for money. NOTHING CHANGED OVER THE YEARS!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Jan 2, 2024

Chemo treatment for cancer is a 60 billion dollar plus business. In fact, we spend 7 times what Europe does on chemo treatment with similar outcomes. Prescribing cancer treatments outside the chemo cookbook is verboten! Who controls the cookbook? You guessed it! Big Pharma. Since Nixon signed the legislature "War on Cancer" research we have spent about 5 TRILLION dollars and cancer rates are climbing today after 50 years of research. Read Dr. Devra Davis book: "War on Cancer." Our medicine man stays silent on the harm created by trace toxins and poor nutritional base in our food supply and environmental toxins! No money to be made by stopping the causes. Result: Over 50% of US population has inflammatory conditions!

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