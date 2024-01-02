Dr. Makis's Cancer Treatment Program, PSYOP-MUSK & The Medical Industrial Complex
This Substack has long warned that Elon Musk is nothing more than a Deep State puppet, and anything but a “free speech absolutist…”
…by suppressing the truth via his X Community Notes “fact checker” feature, we have further proof that PSYOP-MUSK is simply executing the globalist agenda while tricking the Right into believing he is on their side; in other words, a well executed Hegelian Dialectic operation.
The latest Community Notes attack is on a doctor that many of this Substack’s readership are very familiar with…
…and now Dr. Makis is not only being attacked by the criminal Canadian Medical Industrial Complex and the wholly captured Canadian Judicial Industrial Complex, but, also, by PSYOP-MUSK and his Deep State social media platform:
Here are the expanded images from the above X post:
Basically, if you are a medical doctor with a 90% cancer treatment cure rate, then you are the enemy of the State. Because the State’s primary job is democide, and doctor’s like Makis are getting in the way of both the sickcare business model, as well as the ongoing and accelerating depopulation agenda.
And they do not want you to have access to inexpensive lifesaving drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Doxycycline…
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
The Medical Mafia has been doing this for eons. Many people have come forward over that last several decades WITH DATA, LOTS OF DATA, of better survival rates than the Rockerfeller/Carnegie plan to poison, cut and burn cancer patients. Only to have the same thing happen to them that happened to Dr. Makis. Try to bribe the healers to silence, then ruin their reputation, then ruin their means of income.
Same old plan happened to the doctors who came forward with an early treatment plan for covid, rather than take a poison shot and stay home till you turn blue then come to the hospital to get your Remdesivir kidney killing drug so they can vent people to death for money. NOTHING CHANGED OVER THE YEARS!
Chemo treatment for cancer is a 60 billion dollar plus business. In fact, we spend 7 times what Europe does on chemo treatment with similar outcomes. Prescribing cancer treatments outside the chemo cookbook is verboten! Who controls the cookbook? You guessed it! Big Pharma. Since Nixon signed the legislature "War on Cancer" research we have spent about 5 TRILLION dollars and cancer rates are climbing today after 50 years of research. Read Dr. Devra Davis book: "War on Cancer." Our medicine man stays silent on the harm created by trace toxins and poor nutritional base in our food supply and environmental toxins! No money to be made by stopping the causes. Result: Over 50% of US population has inflammatory conditions!