This Substack has long warned that Elon Musk is nothing more than a Deep State puppet, and anything but a “free speech absolutist…”

…by suppressing the truth via his X Community Notes “fact checker” feature, we have further proof that PSYOP-MUSK is simply executing the globalist agenda while tricking the Right into believing he is on their side; in other words, a well executed Hegelian Dialectic operation.

The latest Community Notes attack is on a doctor that many of this Substack’s readership are very familiar with…

…and now Dr. Makis is not only being attacked by the criminal Canadian Medical Industrial Complex and the wholly captured Canadian Judicial Industrial Complex, but, also, by PSYOP-MUSK and his Deep State social media platform:

Here are the expanded images from the above X post:

Basically, if you are a medical doctor with a 90% cancer treatment cure rate, then you are the enemy of the State. Because the State’s primary job is democide, and doctor’s like Makis are getting in the way of both the sickcare business model, as well as the ongoing and accelerating depopulation agenda.

And they do not want you to have access to inexpensive lifesaving drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Doxycycline…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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