Rusti
3h

I wish to add a bit of information on doxycycline used in combination with Vitamin C in the treatment of cancer. It may interest some of your readers particularly with the sale.

I will present the information here by citing the source I have used. It is a substack (Repurposed Drugs: Powers and Possibilities) by author “Justus R. Hope” a nom de COVID of an MD I have followed through various sources since the early days of COVID when I ran across his articles in a west-coast newspaper and later read his book: “Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 & Disease.” It was the first time I had read about repurposed drugs first with COVID and then with Cancer. Then he popped up on substack, I subscribed, and reread this book and saw that he had mentioned others who started before him, most notably to me, Jane McLelland, who told her compelling story in two editions of her book: “How to Starve Cancer.”

OK, so what is Dr. Hope doing on substack? He has started using AI to investigate repurposed drugs in a way that anyone who has read Jane McLelland will recognise. In a bit over a year, he has posted almost 70 articles on various repurposed drugs and combinations. I will focus on one discussion here: doxycycline and Vitamin C. The AI he uses (Perplexity) made a claim about the two together.

I believe it is a reasonable view of AI in this context as speculative. I have accepted that and I loaded up on Fishcycline with that combination in mind as an approach to deal with my own little problem. YMMV.

https://justusrhope.substack.com/p/when-ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-827, December 28, 2024 and occasional discussions since them. Note that he quotes Dr. Marik who he works with. Dr. Marik is likely well-known to most people on the alt-cancer vector.

I am not a medical doctor so what follows is an amateur’s description of what I believe he has said.

In the alt-cancer world, there is a believe that Vitamin C administered intravenously is exceptionally effective against a number of conditions, particularly cancer. Vitamin C taken by mouth is not so effective. IV Vitamin C, I understand, is expensive, not so readily available, and the cancer docs don’t particularly like it. It is not the standard of care. And, of course, it might work. God forbid.

But, lo! Dr. Hope in the post referenced above cites two articles and quotes Dr. Marick is quoted as saying: “This is a Game Changer.” The result? Taking Vitamin C by mouth with Doxycline is as effective as IV Vitamin C in treatment of cancer. There is more information in the post cited and in the scientific publications it refers to.

The post I cited, I think, is pretty clear about dosage and it also cites the two articles which, apparently, the AI found and explains them. So, it is not just AI “hallucinating.”

