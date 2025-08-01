Readers of this Substack are well aware that despite what the Medical-Industrial Complex would have you believe, a legitimate Lyme Disease cure exists in plain sight…

…and so to recap, the following email showed up in my inbox earlier this year:

I replied asking for a more granular breakdown of symptoms and improvements, and received a far more detailed answer:

The amazing improvements were unsurprising, but when reading about the “herxing” two weeks later, I inquired if this person was using Doxycycline in addition to the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and received the following answer:

The reason the initial round of Doxycycline by itself did not work is because to truly cure Lyme Disease both Doxycycline and Ivermectin must be combined for 60 days given that both the bacterial aspect and the protozoan co-infection of Babesiosis caused by Babesia parasites must be addressed simultaneously. This is precisely why doctors are unable to cure Lyme Disease successfully, yet happily charge fortunes over many years on never-ending “treatments” that will not work.

In terms of the gut microbiome being compromised by Doxycycline, we know that Ivermectin enhances Bifidobacterium levels in the gut, a probiotic that plays a critical role in immunity, so using this complete protocol actually attenuates any stomach issues. (Also, after 60 days of administration a quality probiotic and/or organic lacto-fermented krauts and kimchi to build back the flora and fauna of the stomach may also help.)

And then the following comments further irrefutably prove that this Lyme Disease protocol really works:

And another Lyme Disease case study:

And another subscriber of this Substack with their success story:

And this very same protocol applies to the newer tick disease called Lone Star:

Thankfully, we have a real cure for not just Lone Star Ticks and Lyme Disease, but also for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and many other “incurable” diseases in the following lifesaving treatment:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

The 50% OFF MASSIVE FishCycline SALE ENDS TONIGHT!

The current inventory of FishCycline has date stamps that expire in around 6 months, but this product can literally last decades beyond the expiry dates if stored at room temperature away from direct sunlight without any loss of potency.

The industry standard of putting early expiration dates on various compounds is to get customers to keep purchasing products that they do not need, but for compounds such as FishCycline that are manufactured in blister packs this is just completely unnecessary.

You may now stock up on Doxycycline that will literally last you for decades at HALF PRICE by using code FISH50 for 50% off.

And while this sale does not apply to the rest of the RESOLVX HEALTH product line, you can still add all of the other miracle compounds to your cart like the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The 50% OFF MASSIVE FishCycline SALE ends TONIGHT, August 1st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you can enter the code FISH50 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

