2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
24m

Typo edited: Centers [PLURAL] for Disease Crimes (CDC)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William's avatar
William
15m

Was going to buy some until I found out what your shipping cost to Canada is

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture