Why did the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) issue this recommendation for repurposed uses of an inexpensive drug like Doxycycline? Hint: VAIDS and turbo cancers.

A worker at the Dexxon pharmacutical plant holds up a package of their Doxylin antibiotics drug in the Israeli town of Or Akiva on Nov. 8, 2001. Doxylin is the trade name for Doxycycline Hydrochloride, one of the three antibiotics effective in combating anthrax infections. (David Silverman/Getty Images)

by Jack Phillips

Health care providers should consider prescribing the antibiotic doxycycline as a way to prevent some sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to a draft recommendation that was posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week.

“The purpose of the proposed guidelines is to provide updated clinical guidance for healthcare providers to inform the use of doxycycline PEP for preventing bacterial STI infections,” the health agency's document reads, referring primarily to bacterial infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

The antibiotic "should be implemented in the context of a comprehensive sexual health approach including risk reduction counseling, STI screening and treatment, recommended vaccination, and linkage to HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), HIV care, or other services, as appropriate," according to the draft.

“Current data suggest overall benefit of the use of doxycycline PEP, but potential risks related to the development of resistance and impacts on the microbiome will need to be closely monitored after implementation of these guidelines,” the CDC stated.

Doxycycline, which was first developed by Pfizer decades ago and is within the tetracycline spectrum of antibiotics, has been used as a prophylactic against several infectious diseases, including Lyme disease and malaria. It can be used as a first-line treatment for chlamydia and is sometimes used to treat syphilis.

The public has about 45 days to comment on the proposed rule via the Federal Register's website.

Dr. Jonathan Mermin, a CDC official who heads the agency's division on STIs, told CNN that the health agency would seek public comment because it allows researchers and policymakers "to gather important input before finalizing guidance and gives clinical providers, people affected by STIs, and partner organizations the opportunity to weigh in before ... guidance is finalized.”

"It's going to take game-changing innovations for us to turn the STI epidemic around. And Doxy-PEP is the first major new prevention intervention we have for STIs in decades," Dr. Mermin told CBS News last week, noting that his agency will have to also monitor for antibiotic resistance and adverse reactions to doxycycline.

The Centers for Disease Crimes and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on April 23, 2020. (Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images)

There are gaps in the "long-term monitoring, evaluation, and additional studies" regarding the use of doxycycline, according to the CDC official.

"There are important questions that remain regarding potential risks," he said.

Although health officials say the drug is generally tolerated well, doxycycline can have a range of side effects, including diarrhea or vomiting, rash or itching, changes to the appearance of nails, irritation of the esophagus, loss of taste, and tinnitus. Notably, it can darken the color of one's skin, teeth, gums, or scars, according to health officials.

Some have reported that lying down after taking the antibiotic can cause the medication to reflux back into the esophagus, causing irritation or even ulcers.

STIs Skyrocketing

STIs have been on the rise across the United States in recent years, according to the CDC. More than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in all of 2021, the CDC stated, noting that syphilis rates increased by 32 percent, chlamydia by 4 percent, and gonorrhea by more than 4 percent from 2020 to 2021.

The CDC's report states that communities such as "gay and bisexual men and younger people" have been "hit especially hard" by STIs in recent years.

Months ago, San Francisco's health department started promoting doxycycline as a prevention measure, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“We didn’t feel like we could wait,” said Dr. Stephanie Cohen, who oversees the local agency's STI prevention work.

Some other city, county, and state health departments, mostly on the West Coast, have since followed suit.

Earlier this year, local health authorities in Houston issued a warning that syphilis infections are on the rise. The recent increase was attributed to pregnant women, who can pass the bacteria to their unborn babies, the Houston Health Department said in a June statement.

“It is crucial for pregnant women to seek prenatal care and syphilis testing to protect themselves from an infection that could result in the deaths of their babies,” Marlene McNeese Ward, an assistant director with the Houston health agency, said in the statement at the time. “A pregnant woman needs to get tested for syphilis three times during her pregnancy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Doxycycline is safer than aspirin, and may attenuate the slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™ adverse reactions that are driving these so called STIs, and it may also be used as part of the (VAIDS-induced turbo) cancer and Alzheimer’s cure:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Doxycycline (100mg, 30-60 days)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X Administering doxycycline for, say, Lyme Disease, is a relatively short protocol and restoration of the gut microbiome is achieved rapidly with organic fermented foods and/or high quality probiotics. There are also probiotics that are optimized for administration during antibiotic use that maintain the flora and fauna of the GI tract.

In terms of (turbo) cancers, the risk/reward ratio is so skewed given how safe doxycycline is, it would not even be a consideration:

In terms of VAIDS, syphilis, gonorrhoea, and even herpes, administering doxycycline, ivermectin and fenbendazole as combination therapy would be an exceedingly safe and sound strategy.

Building up the gut microbiome during and after doxycycline administration is exceedingly easy; here are three excellent options:

Ther-Biotic® ABx Support™ (Powerful intestinal microbiota support during antibiotic therapy)

Ther-Biotic® Complete (Comprehensive microbiome support)

Raw Superkrauts (an excellent way to add powerful probiotics to your diet):

The 50% OFF MASSIVE FishCycline SALE continues!

The current inventory of FishCycline has date stamps that expire in around 6 months, but this product can literally last decades beyond the expiry dates if stored at room temperature away from direct sunlight without any loss of potency.

The industry standard of putting early expiration dates on various compounds is to get customers to keep purchasing products that they do not need, but for compounds such as FishCycline that are manufactured in blister packs this is just completely unnecessary.

You may now stock up on Doxycycline that will literally last you for decades at HALF PRICE by using code FISH50 for 50% off.

And while this sale does not apply to the rest of the RESOLVX HEALTH product line, you can still add all of the other miracle compounds to your cart like the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The 50% OFF MASSIVE FishCycline SALE ends TOMORROW, August 1st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FISH50 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X