Another day, another conspiracy “theory” becomes conspiracy FACT as the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are once more proven to be premeditated crimes against humanity on behalf of the NWO globopedo eugenics cabal; to wit:

Do NOT take another ‘Vaccine’ EVER AGAIN. They LIED to you. “Emerging evidence reveals that elites and Big Pharma executives faked taking the mRNA shots, paying to appear on vaccination registers while never actually taking the jab…” -Jim Ferguson Source

Does anyone still somehow believe that a single BigPharma executive like Albert Bourla or Stéphane Bancel or Bill Gates or Anthony Fauci subjected themselves to this gene altering spike protein factory inducing DEATHVAX™?

And in case anyone somehow believes these are not depopulation injections:

Bill Gates claimed the World was overpopulated’ and used the ‘Covid Vaccine’ to STERILIZE WOMEN… “Operation Warp Speed was a Mass Sterilization Program. The ‘Covid Vaccine’ annihilated over 60% of women's fertility and reduced pregnancy success by 33%…” Source

And for those still partaking in their virtue signal politrix mass ritual bio-suicides on the alters of BigPharma and their democidal Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime:

ARREST FAUCI FOR MURDER. “Getting a ‘Covid Vaccine Booster’ is now reserved for the mentally ill…” “There is NOTHING in the ‘Covid Vaccine Program’ starting with the fact they don’t work. The entire program is a COMPLETE FRAUD…” Source

Fraud that kills, and you the unsuspecting tax slave are forced under threat of violence to pay for your demise:

Do NOT comply.

It has never been more important than now to become as hard to kill as possible by avoiding any and all vaccines, eating healthy real food, and stocking up on lifesaving compounds

