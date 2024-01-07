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j t's avatar
j t
Jan 7, 2024Edited

Very very interesting. Yes, I know a lot of the info is not new, BUT the connect-the-dots involvement of Epstein "and his handlers," as you say, is and should be pursued.

It certainly confirms my gut feeling early on that the whole Wuhan thing is and was very likely a limited hangout -- "Don't look here (Ukraine) ... even though we lied to you about the non-existence of dozens of top level bioweapon labs here and we only told you about it because, well, 'Putin Bad!', look over there! ... look over there at China! ... China BAD, too!" Not that I doubt that there are connections in China/Wuhan as well.

Anyway, please pursue this and let us know what else you find. Thanks!

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Nicola
Jan 7, 2024

Kary Mullis (inventor of PCR, also saying should never be used as a test or for diagnosis purposes, also hated the corrupt Anthony Fauci) died August 7, 2019 3 days before Jeffrey Epstein. Shit just gets more interesting.

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