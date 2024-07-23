Ever since the failed assassination attempt…

…whose developing details are increasingly suspicious, with proof of multiple shooters alongside the patsy kid, and a complicit Secret Service detail, etc. & etc.

Let us review the recent coup timeline:

Think about this: Trump almost gets assassinated. Days later, Biden has a medical emergency in Vegas requiring "self isolation" at home. Last public appearance reported to be July 17, when deboarding a plane in Delaware. In the time since: Trump shows up at the RNC, accepts the GOP nomination. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries ramp up pressure campaign to push Biden out. Leaks abound. WaPo reports Obama not happy with Biden's election chances. Pelosi starts operation: "Get Joe Out, the Hard Way." Biden aides Ricchetti, Donilon execute plan to push him out. Hunter, Jill reportedly have a screaming fest. A resignation letter with a suspect, digital signature with no official letterhead is issued on X. White House staff is blindsided. Chief of Staff informs Cabinet, takes over comms. Endorsements begin: Hillary. Bill. Newsom. Finally, Obama speaks out: "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents..." Kamala shows up to take over. Family members Frank and Valerie Biden say that 'health was a factor.' FEC filings changed. Donations transferred over to her campaign. Kamala somehow raises $81 million in 24 hours. $81 MILLION. Kamala reportedly gets the delegates to be the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Joe Biden hasn't been seen in public *the whole time.* How is this not a COUP? Source

The Deep State is panicking: their Trump assassination failed, and now their palace coup is on the verge of collapse under the weight of an airhead that quite literally slept her way to the top, while as District Attorney of San Francisco she amassed an horrifying and irrefutably racist public prosecution record.

What is comically absurd is that during the Democrat primaries from where the above video was excerpted, Kamala Harris came in dead last with no one voting for her; in other words, she is an unmitigated disaster in every way possible, and is universally despised, especially by those closest to her:

Operating in the shadows of this palace coup is the CIA creation and Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama, who was handling a demented puppet in “Biden,” the very same “Biden” that went after him in 2007 when he nonchalantly invoked his at-the-time foe’s former profession as an homosexual Washington, D.C. gigolo operative:

And just to drive home the point that all of these politrix puppets are hookers through and through, here are declassified pictures of Obama’s CIA asset mother:

You know it’s really bad when Obama, given his sordid and depraved history, refuses to endorse someone like Kamala Harris:

These people truly have no shame, are completely blackmailed, and will do anything on behalf of their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers for the illusion of maintaining their positions.

Kamala Harris lied about “Biden’s” health, as “Border Czar” she lied about the unprecedented inflow of illegal invaders, and she is utterly unqualified to lead anyone, or to even run a lemonade stand for that matter.

Major Democratic donors are refusing to raise money on her behalf despite her miraculously receiving $81 million recently. Even a recent HarrisX/ Forbes Poll showed that Harris is already down 11 points against Trump in the presidential race, which is even worse than “Biden’s” cratering results.

And things are getting increasingly surreal, as “Biden” and his suspicious digital resignation signature also remotely “endorsed” Harris:

It may have not been a recording proper, but, rather, an AI generated “Biden:”

Perhaps “Biden” is now totally incapacitated due to a medical event, or he was finally poisoned by the very same dark forces that attempted to off Trump, or he simply slipped completely into the dementia netherworld; perhaps the cocktail of dementia meds and amphetamines have been scrapped in favor of AI and deep fakes…

What is painfully evident at this stage of the game is that all of these people are nothing more than low-rent frauds performing on the precipice of the end of the Banana Republic empire, and they have less than zero qualms about bringing the whole nation down with them; they would rather rule over rubble than cede an iota of power.

Expect Harris to be immanently ousted, as Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Jeffries et al. select a more polished “outstanding nominee” puppet amongst themselves to go up against Trump in the Uniparty Kabuki theater show.

A panicking Deep State is the most dangerous and out of control shadow government possible; false flags, psyops, and more assassination attempts are incoming.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline