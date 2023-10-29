2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Oct 29, 2023

Typos edited.

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Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
Oct 29, 2023

I'd like to wear a t-shirt that says "Could I be any more IMMUNE?"

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