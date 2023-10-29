Another day, another “vaccine” murder, more at bio-suicide.

This time around it is thespian Matthew Perry who’s most recent claim to fame was publicly promoting the slow kill bioweapons while proudly sporting on social media his “COULD I BE ANY MORE VACCINATED?” t-shirt.

Dead from an adverse event at 54 years of age. But he was representing to the very bitter end…

…and looking far older than his age thanks to the damaging effects of repeated Modified mRNA “vaccine” exposure, which we know wreaks havoc on collagen production, and the skin.

Basically, Matthew Perry was a genetically modified human walking spike protein (SP 2) factory suffering from VAIDS. His “sudden” cardiac arrest is but one of many possible known side effects.

If Matthew Perry and his brainwashed fellow “vaccinated” Hollywood NPC’s were readers of this Substack, then they would have in the first place avoided these deadly injections like the plague, but would also have the tools necessary to treat the VAIDS-based cardiac and turbo cancer adverse reactions, as well as “vaccine” shedding, environmental toxins, etc. with inexpensive repurposed drug combination therapy cures:

And these “sudden” deaths are not only limited to the egregious careerist virtue signalers in the entertainment industry, but, also, to the Medical Industrial Complex virtue signalers too; which brings us back to one of this Substack’s favorite “Safe and Effective” psychopath puppets:

Hotez lamenting about losing his ‘Friends’ a day before the ‘Friends’ actor is democided is beyond ironically coincidental, but, nonetheless, we are all prepared for the continuing deluge of “sudden” ironically coincidental.

Or perhaps it really is all a case of PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE striking again, and again, and again, or could it be PSYOP-TRUST-THE-SCIENCE after all?:

But really, this can all be simply explained away as weaponized useful idiot celebrities publicly partaking in their very own mass ritual bio-suicides while attempting to seduce society as a whole into joining them, all by design:

The stupids are literally depopulating themselves in realtime right before our very eyes.

Do NOT comply.

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