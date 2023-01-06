2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Hall's avatar
Mark Hall
Jan 6, 2023

Grow a garden and build your life off grid while you still can. Amazon can deliver seeds to remote places but not for ever. Put dollars into tangible items. Anticipate scarcity and focus on new life skills. You will be rewarded by every step you take away from this cratering society.

Reply
Share
20 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
Jan 6, 2023Edited

Agreed. Very much: "The Covid-19 Pandemic story makes little sense when viewed through the lens of health, safety and science. Viewed through the lens of money, power, control, and wealth transfer, however, then all of it makes perfect sense." Also, when viewed through the lens of nasty Big Pharma, greedy politicians, etc, this is all looking at smoke and mirrors, distractions. Yes, yes, yes - one needs to look at who is doing all this and why - power control wealth transfer - and even much nastier stuff. I would say that even looking at this as a "global financial operation" is not looking at nearly enough.

Reply
Share
3 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture