2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Swenson's avatar
Jon Swenson
24m

It's socialism: state control of the lives, liberty and property of individuals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture