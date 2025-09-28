2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HeavenboundRu2's avatar
HeavenboundRu2
3h

DO NOT COMPLY EVER!!!!!

DO NOT COMPLY EVER!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
3hEdited

“The same applies now. If we unite and refuse Digital ID, their plan cannot work.”

“Do not give away your freedom for the illusion of security. Stand strong. Say NO together.”

DO NOT COMPLY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture