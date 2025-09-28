The NWO globopedo-installed puppet Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has just been activated to implement a mandatory digital ID that is the gateway setup for their full-blown social credit score hell on earth nightmare.

‼️ KEIR STARMER: “Let me spell that out. You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have Digital ID.” ‼️ Keir Starmer has now addressed the UK public, saying that a Digital ID will be required to work in this country. But here’s the truth: they only succeed if we comply. There is power in numbers. Remember when they tried to make vaccination mandatory for all NHS staff? Enough people stood up and said NO - and it collapsed. It became impossible to enforce. The same applies now. If we unite and refuse Digital ID, their plan cannot work. Do not give away your freedom for the illusion of security. Stand strong. Say NO together. #digitalid #digitalidentity #wakeup #newworldorder #wewillnotcomply #freedom #agenda2030 #keirstarmer Source

Since the PSYOP-19 scamdemic “vaccine” passport did not work out exactly according to plan, the technocrats started pivoting two years ago by telegraphing this next phase of their takeover…

..and these unelected psychopaths are now escalating their gambit, lying about yet another manufactured crisis, except that their mendacity continues to be utterly transparent; to wit:

The real reason of course is to further enslave the populace en route to premature death, or accelerated democide.

The very “illegal” migration aka deliberate replacement migration as enacted by these very same governments is the classic Hegelian Dialectics “Problem-Reaction-Solution” whereby the manufactured crisis functions to dilute and weaken society with the importation of culturally incompatible savages all while stripping generational wealth from the natives via scamdemic-driven inflation and life-draining taxation for a perfect confluence of illegitimate government forced fear and control; to wit:

Keir Starmer’s mandatory digital ID has absolutely no place in British society. It’s authoritarian, Orwellian and illiberal. Britain should never be a “show us your digital ID papers” society. As I discussed with @iancollinsuk @TalkTV Source

The mechanics of this totalitarianism are quite simple really: write or repost something on the X platform that the government deems problematic, or wave around a Union Jack flag and your social credit score implodes; for example:

In a world where this digital ID exists, the young lady in the aforementioned video receives an instant penalty in her cashless world of Universal Basic Income (UBI), her bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat rations are then reduced by some AI-determined percentage, and her credit score precipitously drops because patriotism is bad and climate change…

Of course, the Union Jack is perfectly acceptable for selling you your own slavery and premature exit from this world:

This is also being sold as the “purification of society,” which is really code for the depopulation of society, because carbon is impure and decarbonization is good:

Complying with your very demise by aiding and abetting the illegitimate government in stealing the fruits of your labors (i.e. “income” taxes) all while adhering to their anti-human groupthink makes one a “pure” citizen.

And cash is also impure, because tax cheats and criminals and what have you:

You must always be happy while owning nothing with your technocommunist-issued CBDCs:

One really has to buy into total reality inversion to fall for such a scam as digital ID, but plenty fell for the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” so the chances are decent enough that this latest attack on basic human rights somehow gets passed.

Yet the mind games always rhyme:

And here is some additional color on just how dire the situation in the UK really is:

Neil Oliver paints a picture of the dystopian nightmare digital ID makes possible: “The new world into which we are sleepwalking is one of zero trust... To shop online, you’ll have to use your digital ID to prove you are who you are. Just to read your email, to use online banking, even to open your computer will require your digital ID.” “All of this can be connected to your carbon footprint and the rest of your social credit score... All of it is [based] on the Chinese model that enables the state to watch, track and record everything you do and everywhere you go... All of this can be tied to a central bank digital currency.” “Imagine a future where artificial intelligence watches you try and charge your electric vehicle, or put fuel in your old car, and decides you’ve already emitted too much CO₂ this month. Result? No power or fuel for you.” “Or you try and buy a steak and the AI decides you’ve consumed enough environment wrecking beef—you can’t buy it.” “Imagine you want to travel to London for a meeting and the AI decides you’ve tweeted something the government doesn’t like. No ticket for you.” “For the longest time, most of us have been slaves to debt. In the future, we are to be digital slaves—our every move under round the clock surveillance and subject to the yes or no of Big Brother.” Credit: @thecoastguy Source

Which brings us to America, which is also in the throes of a Cloward-Piven migration replacement program, and how the likes of Palantir and Oracle are setting up a similar digital ID X-Everything App social credit score system, replete with biometrics for all…

And this surveillance state is coming to America soon…

Donald Trump’s buddy who is going to be running TikTok wants a totalitarian Orwellian surveillance state far worse than what we already have. Thanks, MAGA. “The man behind the digital ID push is Larry Ellison, owner of Oracle, CBS, CNN, and, soon, TikTok. He wants data centralization and total surveillance. “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly watching & recording everything that’s going on.” Terrifying.” Source

Is it any wonder that Larry Ellison is directly responsible for the UK’s digital ID scheme?:

Precisely because this is all coming to the entire West in short order, IF we comply.

Or why Trump and his administration must feel enough pressure from We the People to halt this horrific posthuman Great Reset endgame.

And speaking of reality inversion, and why this is being foisted on us all:

In conclusion:

Journalist Alex Newman: Bill Gates, the UN and the WEF—through digital ID, CBDCs and vaccine passport infrastructure—are “building a giant digital gulag for all of humanity.” “They are using it to build a control system that will not just be able to surveil and monitor everything you do on an unprecedented scale... but also to manipulate what you do.” “This is a mechanism for controlling humanity that I think is really unprecedented in human history.” Source

The only way out of this technocommunist nightmare is through total nonviolent noncompliance:

Do NOT comply.

