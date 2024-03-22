This Substack has been exposing the whole PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam…

…and now comes a powerful new documentary that further sheds light on the entire Club of Rome/WEF/CFR/UN scheme to trick humans into believing that they are somehow responsible for rising CO2 levels (anthropogenic global warming) and the weather (CO2 is not a control knob for weather), thus inducing a permanent fear and self-loathing in societies allowing for a centralized global government to “solve” the global “emergency” with ever more theft and enslavement via taxes while enriching their corporate partners-in-crime en route to the Great Reset endgame of a “peaceful culling.”

A few bonus charts:

And the chart I would share with brainwashed New Yorkers in Central Park that were convinced that they were causing weather change:

This documentary is MUST SEE:

Now that the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” has lost its grip on much of the world, the technocratic powers that be are betting on PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE to scare enough genetically modified humans into a permanent global ”climate” lockdown.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

