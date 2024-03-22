This Substack has been exposing the whole PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam…
…and now comes a powerful new documentary that further sheds light on the entire Club of Rome/WEF/CFR/UN scheme to trick humans into believing that they are somehow responsible for rising CO2 levels (anthropogenic global warming) and the weather (CO2 is not a control knob for weather), thus inducing a permanent fear and self-loathing in societies allowing for a centralized global government to “solve” the global “emergency” with ever more theft and enslavement via taxes while enriching their corporate partners-in-crime en route to the Great Reset endgame of a “peaceful culling.”
A few bonus charts:
And the chart I would share with brainwashed New Yorkers in Central Park that were convinced that they were causing weather change:
This documentary is MUST SEE:
Now that the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” has lost its grip on much of the world, the technocratic powers that be are betting on PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE to scare enough genetically modified humans into a permanent global ”climate” lockdown.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Great movie 🎥
The trouble these days is there’s no open debate regarding climate or vaccines. Say anything that challenges the narrative and you offend people.
However I’m all about offending old hippies who so rushed to get a pfizer vaxxine.
I hold most people in contempt for their lack of inquisitiveness. However to hold one’s tongue and I feel disenfranchised disempowered. I am not going to freeze my ass off in the winter waiting for solar and wind power to heat my home. Here during the coldest week in January .05% of energy came from green energy. I see plenty of teslas driven which requires in the neighborhood of 8 times the energy of mining to make batteries. These smug people think they’re virtuous by driving EVs.
People kids are absolutely terrified of climate.
I also observe massive chemtrails attempting to blot out the sun, and in the process poisoning us
In every conceivable way. To Hell with the climate
Activist. Their ignorance and lack of truth is demonic. No longer are issues up for discussion.
And that’s not scientific now is it.
Pharma is pulling a similar scam with anticholesterol Statin drugs. While the body is 50%-75%, water, the second most abundant material is carbon, at 18%.
What percentage of the body is lipids?
A Google search revealed this:
"We still don't know the exact lipid composition of cellular membranes, we are no where close to (if at all) knowing the exact lipid percentage of human body. Even average estimates differ from one study to another, from anywhere between 12% to 27% by mass (for a healthy individual). Mar 19, 2015"
Our bodies are made up of mostly water, lipids, carbon, and various proteins. And these 4 natural resources are what the powers that be have been manipulating and monetizing. They ran out of gold, timber, land, etc, so they began mining, farming and fleecing human beings. You and me. Water is being intentionally polluted various metals and chemicals that are being sprayed in the air under the pretext of preventing Climate Change. Chemtrails are of course poluting the air we breath. Drinking water is intentionally adulterated with fluoride, and is loaded with micro and nano plastics and traces of prescription drugs. They injected billions of humans and animals with a drug that forces normal healthy cells to produce toxic spike proteins that are injuring and killing people in various ways. The food that supplies our bodies with lipids, protein, water, and carbon is covered in pesticides and herbicides.
In China, buildings all over are crumbling, falling down, and being town down because the concrete is bad. Why? Unscrupulous contractors and government officials, in order to increase profits, shorted the concrete mix of Portland cement and poly binders, the glue that holds the sand and gravel aggregate together. Normally, good concrete continues to cure and get stronger for up to 100 years. Poor concrete gets weaker over time. The Chinese have a name for areas of crumpling defective building: Tofu Dregs.
Cholesterol serves many functions in the body. For one, it binds cells together into tissues, much like the cement in concrete. What happens if cholesterol is artificially reduced via a chemical, a statin drug? Tissues & cells weaken, decay, and are more easily damaged and destroyed. This take time just like concrete short of cement.. Lipids are also a critical component of cellular membranes. Less lipids lead to weaker and dysfunctional cells.
Cholesterol serves another purpose: It is broken down by enzymes into the hormone pregnenolone, which in turn is converted into cortisol, estrogen , testosterone and DHEA, by cells in the brain, sex organs, adrenal glands, and specialized cells throughout the body.
Artificially reduced cholesterol leads to reduced pregnenolone which in turn leads to hormone deficiencies and all the consequences thereof.
Every body is different, and every body is continuously increasing and reducing the hormone levels it needs to properly function. No two people have identical levels of hormones, or pregnenolone or cholesterol. It is impossible to determine with a blood test (or any other method) if an individual's cholesterol level at any point in time is inappropriate for a particular individual. Some people are perfectly healthy with extremely high cholesterol, as in 400-500, while others weak and sickly with too little, and some even within a 'normal' range. A study of healthy, active individuals of healthy weight who eat a healthy diet revealed a cholesterol range of 230-250. Your are an individual with unique individual needs, not an average statistic. It is also known that older people with higher cholesterol are healthier and live longer. And yet Pharma (and now the government) is instructing doctors to prescribe Statin drugs to those with a total cholesterol greater than 200 in order to sell more drugs. And quite possibly to weaken & cloud the minds of the majority of population. Some statins pass into the brain, reducing the ability of the brain to repair it's cells with cholesterol. Patients on statins have developed dementia, and when the Statin was stopped, the dementia was resolved. Well of course it did. Their brain cells were in disrepair and deteriorating just like the buildings in China.
There are a great many books and podcasts by experts that reveal the facts and truths against Statin drugs and cholesterol, just as there are on C02 and the global warming/climate change hoaxes, and of course the latest & greatest of them all, the Covid Scamdemic. The latter being an extension of the vaccine scam they've been running for over 100 years. Study all of them and you'll find that they're all similar scams, hoaxes, schemes and long cons committed by the same people and corporations, and that we're all paying for them with the fruits of our labor, our health, our lives and our children's futures.