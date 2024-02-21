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Daniel Nagase MD's avatar
Daniel Nagase MD
Feb 21, 2024

The question is how did Fauci, Gates and Moderna get the British Crown, first under the late Queen Elizabeth, and now King Charles to enforce all their greed upon the entire British Commonwealth, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The British Crown came down hard on everyone throwing citizens in Jail for standing up for their right not to be turned into a human mRNA experiment. For just 1 example of how the Crown's entire justice department has become an arm of organized crime ... https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/a-criminal-surprise

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
Feb 21, 2024

I just dont see how anything but violence against the one percent will change anything. They control everything.

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