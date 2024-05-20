I’ve covered this topic before but it continues to fascinate me so I’m covering it again and going WAY deeper!
Can Ivermectin treat, stop, reverse or even CURE cancer?
First, I have to give my standard disclaimer:
I’m not a doctor.
I’m not even a scientist.
Nothing in this article has been evaluated or approved by the FDA — but let’s be honest, that probably just means you should pay EXTRA attention to it, right?
Ok, we all good with the disclaimer?
Ok good!
Now, why am I even investigating this?
Because the more I look into it, the more I find!
When I first saw them come out so strong against Ivermectin, I knew it had to be pretty powerful and pretty good for humans in general!
I’ve never seen such an aggressive pushback by BigPharma, so I figured it probably did more than just treat COVID19.
Then I started seeing reports that it could treat cancer.
And I’m not just talking about posts on Twitter or TikTok….I’m talking about peer-reviewed medical journals!
I’ll post my original report farther below, but first I want to show you what I found on ChatGPT.
I installed a special plugin that connects the OpenAI to a database of 200 million scholarly and medical journals and then I asked it to give me all peer reviewed medical journals that suggest Ivermectin can be effective in treating cancer.
I think you’ll find this fascinating — and for those of you who want the nitty gritty details, each article is linked so you can go read the full thing for yourself.
From ChatGPT:
Here are some scholarly articles focusing on the use of Ivermectin in treating cancer, organized by their publication date (newest first):
The Detrimental Effect of Pre-Treatment with Ivermectin on Myocardial Ischemia
Publication Date: 2023-10-25
Authors: Sara Cheraghi, Shabnam Babataheri, H. Soraya
Abstract: This study explores the effects of Ivermectin (IVM) on cardiovascular diseases, particularly focusing on myocardial ischemia in both ex vivo and in vivo.
Neuroprotective effects of ivermectin against transient cerebral ischemia-reperfusion in rats
Publication Date: 2023-09-27
Authors: Behdad Seyyedabadi, Shabnam Babataheri, Ismail Laher, H. Soraya
Abstract: Not available.
Ivermectin induces nonprotective autophagy by downregulating PAK1 and apoptosis in lung adenocarcinoma cells
Publication Date: 2023-09-23
Authors: Man-Yuan Li, Jiao Zhang, Xiao Lu, Dong Zhou, Xufeng Deng, Quan-xing Liu, J. Dai, Hong Zheng
Abstract: Not available.
Outcome of Ivermectin in Cancer Treatment: An Experience in Loja-Ecuador (PDF)
Publication Date: 2023-02-22
Authors: Yuliana Jiménez-Gaona, Oscar Vivanco-Galván, Gonzalo Morales-Larreategui, Andrea Cabrera-Bejarano, Vasudevan Lakshminarayanan
Abstract: This paper analyzes the use of ivermectin-based antiparasitic as a cancer treatment in the rural area of the Loja province, Ecuador, and the medical opinion regarding its use in humans.
Drug repurposing of ivermectin abrogates neutrophil extracellular traps and prevents melanoma metastasis (PDF)
Publication Date: 2022-09-05
Authors: Hongjun Zhang, Xiaozhuo Xu, Rui Xu, T. Ye
Abstract: This study identifies Ivermectin (IVM) as significantly inhibiting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) formation and preventing melanoma metastasis, with a focus on its effects on myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and CD8+T cells in a mouse melanoma model.
Ivermectin: recent approaches in the design of novel veterinary and human medicines
Publication Date: 2022-09-05
Authors: M. C. Velho, Diego Fontana de Andrade, R. Beck
Abstract: This review discusses strategies proposed in the last decade to improve the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin and to explore its novel therapeutic applications, including in cancer and viral infections.
Ivermectin and gemcitabine combination treatment induces apoptosis of pancreatic cancer cells via mitochondrial dysfunction (PDF)
Publication Date: 2022-08-26
Authors: D. Lee, H. Kang, So Yi Kim, Myeong Jin Kim, Jae Woong Jeong, Woosol Chris Hong, S. Fang, Hyung Sun Kim, Yun-Sun Lee, H. Kim, Joon Seong Park
Abstract: This study evaluates the anticancer effects of the combination of ivermectin and gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer, indicating that ivermectin exerts synergistic effects with gemcitabine, preventing pancreatic cancer progression.
Forging Ahead the Repositioning of Multitargeted Drug Ivermectin
Publication Date: 2022-05-16
Authors: S. Atmakuri, Shweta Nene, D. Khatri, S. B. Singh, V. Sinha, Saurabh Srivastava
Abstract: This review highlights the role of Ivermectin in unexplored avenues towards the repositioning of this multitargeted drug in cancer, viral, and bacterial infection, and malaria, providing insights into regulatory considerations of drug repurposing and current formulation strategies.
Ivermectin and gemcitabine combination treatment enhances antitumor effect in pancreatic cancer through mitochondria dysfunction (PDF)
Publication Date: 2022-04-30
Authors: Daeun Lee, H. Kang, So Yi Kim, Myeong Jin Kim, Y. Lee, Hyung Sun Kim, Jung Min Lee, H. Kim, Joon Seong Park
Abstract: This study explores the combination of Ivermectin and gemcitabine in enhancing the antitumor effect in pancreatic cancer, focusing on mitochondria dysfunction.
Topical ivermectin: an off-label alternative to treat neonatal Scabies in the era of permethrin resistance
Publication Date: 2022-02-21
Authors: A. Bassi, V. Piccolo, G. Argenziano, C. Mazzatenta
Abstract: This article discusses the use of topical ivermectin as an off-label alternative for treating neonatal Scabies, focusing on the era of permethrin resistance.
Repurposing Ivermectin to augment chemotherapy’s efficacy in osteosarcoma
Publication Date: 2022-01-01
Authors: B. Hu, H. Tan, L. Yu, Q. Liao, W. Guo
Abstract: This research investigates the potential of repurposing Ivermectin to enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in osteosarcoma, focusing on its effects on proliferation, migration, and apoptosis in osteosarcoma cells.
Ivermectin induces apoptosis of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma via mitochondrial pathway (PDF)
Publication Date: 2021-12-01
Authors: Nana Xu, Mengmeng Lu, Jiaxin Wang, Yujia Li, Xiaotian Yang, Xiaoshuang Wei, J-L Si, Jingru Han, Xiaojuan Yao, Juanmei Zhang, Junqi Liu, Yanming Li, Hushan Yang, D. Bao
Abstract: This study examines the induction of apoptosis in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma by Ivermectin, focusing on the mitochondrial pathway.
Progress in Redirecting Antiparasitic Drugs for Cancer Treatment (PDF)
Publication Date: 2021-06-01
Authors: Haoyang Huang, Qing He, Binghua Guo, Xudong Xu, Yinjuan Wu, Xue-Rong Li
Abstract: This review discusses the redirection of conventional drugs, including Ivermectin, into cancer treatment, focusing on their anticancer potentials and underlying mechanisms.
Computational Drug Repositioning and Experimental Validation of Ivermectin in Treatment of Gastric Cancer (PDF)
Publication Date: 2021-03-31
Authors: Hanne-Line Rabben, G. Andersen, Aleksandr Ianevski, M. K. Olsen, D. Kainov, J. Grønbech, T. Wang, Duan Chen, Chun-Mei Zhao
Abstract: This study focuses on the repositioning of Ivermectin in the treatment of gastric cancer, combining computational predictions with in silico, in vitro, and in vivo approaches.
Ivermectin converts cold tumors hot and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade for treatment of breast cancer (PDF)
Publication Date: 2021-03-02
Authors: Dobrin D. Draganov, Z. Han, A. Rana, Nitasha R. Bennett, D. Irvine, Peter P. Lee
Abstract: This research shows that Ivermectin induces immunogenic cancer cell death and enhances T cell infiltration into breast tumors, demonstrating synergy with immune checkpoint blockade.
Antiviral Drug Ivermectin at Nanomolar Concentrations Inhibits Glycine-Induced Chloride Current in Rat Hippocampal Neurons (PDF)
Publication Date: 2021-03-01
Authors: J. Bukanova, E. Solntseva, R. Kondratenko, V. Skrebitsky
Abstract: This study examines the effect of Ivermectin on chloride currents in rat hippocampal neurons, contributing to the understanding of its potential use in cancer treatment.
Quantitative proteomics reveals a broad-spectrum antiviral property of ivermectin, benefiting for COVID-19 treatment (PDF)
Publication Date: 2020-09-22
Authors: Na Li, Lingfeng Zhao, X. Zhan
Abstract: This study identifies ivermectin-related virus infection pathway alterations in human ovarian cancer cells, revealing its broad-spectrum antiviral property, including against COVID-19.
Ivermectin converts cold tumors hot and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade for treatment of breast cancer (PDF)
Publication Date: 2020-08-24
Authors: Dobrin D. Draganov, Z. Han, A. Rana, Nitasha R. Bennett, D. Irvine, Peter P. Lee
Abstract: This research demonstrates how Ivermectin induces immunogenic cancer cell death and enhances T cell infiltration into breast tumors, showing synergy with immune checkpoint blockade.
Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically feasible concentrations support its clinical development as a repositioned cancer drug
Publication Date: 2020-05-30
Authors: M. Juárez, Alejandro Schcolnik-Cabrera, G. Domínguez-Gómez, A. Chávez-Blanco, J. Díaz-Chávez, A. Dueñas-González
Abstract: This article supports the clinical development of Ivermectin as a repositioned cancer drug, highlighting its antitumor effects at clinically feasible concentrations.
Progress in Understanding the Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Antitumour Effects of Ivermectin (PDF)
Publication Date: 2020-01-01
Authors: Jian Liu, Kun Zhang, Lin Cheng, He Zhu, Tianmin Xu
Abstract: This review summarizes the antitumor effects of Ivermectin and its potential roles in cancer treatment, including its impact on various pathways and cellular functions.
I could have kept going but I cut it off after 20 results.
I also asked it to sort the results by date with newest first, and we ended with 1/1/2020, which means these 20 articles all came out within the last 3 years.
How many more do we have in the past decade or two?
A lot.
Now here’s my original report which gives you a ton more information:
Can Ivermectin Treat Cancer? New Evidence Might Surprise You!
I’m a reporter and I report on what I see….
And right now I’m seeing a ton of people talking about Ivermectin as a possible treatment for cancer.
Let me give a SECOND disclaimer: do NOT read this article and stop taking cancer treatments or stop doing what your doctor tells you to do.
Listen to you doctor!
But….Ivermectin has been called a “Wonder Drug” (more on that in a minute) and NINE new scientific, peer-reviewed studies are showing it may be effective in treating or curing cancer….AND it’s safer that Aspirin!
So if it were me, and I can only tell you what I would do, but if it were me or one of my family members, we’d listen to our doctor but I think I’d also be taking a high dose of Ivermectin on the side.
Read this for more on how incredibly SAFE Ivermectin is:
Now let’s dig in and I’ll show you everything I’m seeing about Ivermectin and Cancer…
We start on Twitter but we will end with peer-reviewed, scientific studies.
Nine of them, to be exact.
Let’s start here:
Once again, I can only talk about what I would do, but I’m considering going on a high dose Ivermectin treatment once per year as preventative medicine:
And is this why Big Pharma hates it so much?
Now let’s get scientific….
You know, REAL science, not “Fauci-ism”.
From The Journal of Antibiotics, published 2/15/17:
Read the full article yourself here.
“…unmatched value of an extraordinary drug…”
“…Antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent…”
Folks, that isn’t my take or someone on Twitter or TikTok.
That is a medical journal.
Let’s do another one….
From PubMed:
Read the full article yourself here.
“…led many to describe it as a ‘wonder’ drug.”
Let’s do another…
From the NIH.gov:
Read the full article here.
“…powerful antitumor effects…in a variety of cancer cells.”
I repeat, this is not MY opinion, this is a medical journal!
In fact, there are MANY articles that all come to the same conclusion, across multiple different types of cancers.
Here are 9 of them, from VigilantNews:
Papers reviewed:
2023 Sep.23 – Man-Yuan Li et al – Ivermectin induces nonprotective autophagy by downregulating PAK1 and apoptosis in lungadenocarcinoma cells
2023 May – Samy et al – Eprinomectin: a derivative of ivermectin suppresses growth and metastatic phenotypes of prostatecancer cells by targeting the β-catenin signaling pathway
2022 Nov – Lotfalizadeh et al – The Anticancer potential of Ivermectin: Mechanisms of action and therapeutic implications
2022 Oct – Jian Liu et al – Progress in Understanding the Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Antitumour Effects of Ivermectin
2022 Jun – Daeun Lee et al – Ivermectin suppresses pancreatic cancer via mitochondria dysfunction
2021 Aug – Shican Zhou et al – Ivermectin has New Application in Inhibiting Colorectal Cancer Cell Growth
2021 Jan – Mingyang Tang et al – Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug
2019 Sep Intuyod et al – Anti-parasitic Drug Ivermectin Exhibits Potent Anticancer Activity Against Gemcitabine-resistant Cholangiocarcinoma In Vitro
2018 Feb – Juarez et al – The multitargeted drug ivermectin: from an antiparasitic agent to a repositioned cancer drug
You can see that FULL article over on MakisMD Substack here.
We just reported yesterday that a new leaked report says airlines are looking to BRING BACK MASKS in October.
Yes, really.
I fully expect a new “planned-demic” will show up right in time for the 2024 election.
Oh they might not call it “COVID” again and probably they won’t.
But I fully expect a new one to hit.
And I’m going to be prepared this time.
It would be highly advisable to not just administer ivermectin on its own, but, rather, to consider the following synergistic cancer cure:
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I started digging into this and the very first article mentioned is "The Detrimental Effect of Pre-Treatment with Ivermectin on Myocardial Ischemia". I don't get what that one has to do with cancer? Is that one out of place or am I not getting something?