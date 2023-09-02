2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Sep 2, 2023

Edit: accidentally mistyped p52 instead of p53 protein. Apologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victor's avatar
Victor
Sep 2, 2023

I’m not a doctor. I’m a brain tumor survivor. This is just my personal observation and lay opinion, so please don’t come after me. Aren’t most forms of disease related to or caused by parasites and fungus? I was having this conversation with my neurosurgeon recently and he even said that there maybe be a correlation between tumors and parasites as well as fungus as it pertains to the cause of the brain tumor I had. I had the brain tumor successfully removed 4 and a half years ago. The way ivermectin has been demonized by the FDA, government officials, MSM and others, it’s my firm belief that ivermectin maybe one of the most effective treatments that we have to combat the diseases that we are experiencing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture