Newly appointed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is clearly outraged at the sicko DEI pervs embedded inside the various unconstitutional agencies…

…and now she is going to terminate with extreme prejudice over a hundred of these deviant Marxist busybody “intelligence” officials; to wit:

Gabbard correctly stated that this “barely scratches the surface” of the rot within the illegitimate Federal government; in fact, slashing over 80% of the entire government is the only true solution to get America back on track.

With 80%+ of the government shuttered, not limited to the criminal IRS and Fed, the ease with which America would get out of its staggering debt and start to operate in budgetary surplus would surprise even the staunchest free market libertarian.

But it all starts with the most mentally ill government “workers” that were deliberately hired by their NWO globopedo handlers to guarantee the fall of this here Constitutional Republic.

100+ genderless sex addicts about to be relieved of their gov positions, millions more to go…

Thankfully, good always defeats evil.

Do NOT comply.

